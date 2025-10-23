Former Barcelona and current Al-Nassr centre-back Inigo Martinez sends message to FC Goa after 2-1 win in AFC Champions League Two clash in India

Former Barcelona star Inigo Martinez has thanked Goa for their hospitality after Al-Nassr's win over FC Goa in the AFC Champions League Two. The defender started the match and played a key role for the Saudi Pro League side who were without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ad

Al-Nassr secured a 2-1 win over FC Goa on Wednesday, October 22, to maintain their winning streak. Former Chelsea man Angelo Gabriel opened the scoring before defender Haroune Camara doubled it before the half-hour mark.

Brison Fernandes scored for FC Goa just before half-time, which turned out to be the only shot on target from the Indian side in the game. The scoreline remained intact in the second half, and the Saudi side took home all three points.

Ad

Trending

Taking to his social media accounts, former Barcelona star Martinez was quick to thank the Indian club and city for their hospitality, while also praising his teammates. He posted:

"Good teamwork today 👏 Thank you Goa for the match and the hospitality 🇮🇳⚽️"

Talking about the match, Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus admitted that it was about getting the job done, and he was delighted with the result. He added that it was tough to beat the Indian side and said (via Sportstar):

Ad

“The obiective of the match is done, which is to win and pick up three points. We won against a team which refused to lose. They have some quick players, but we controlled the match and scored goals. We are leaving with three points. A lot of our players needed opportunities (with minutes on the field). That was also one of our targets. We controlled 80% of the match. Goa scored from one opportunity they created.”

Ad

Al-Nassr have now won nine points from their opening three matches, and will host FC Goa in the next game on Wednesday, November 5.

Inigo Martinez on leaving Barcelona for Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr defender Inigo Martinez spoke to Onda Vasca after sealing his move to the Saudi Pro League side, and admitted that it was a tough decision to leave Barcelona. The defender said that the offer was too good to refuse, though he was earning well at the Catalan club, and said (via The Nassr Zone):

Ad

“Such opportunities rarely come up, and it's hard to say no. Flick understood that. It was nice talking to him. It's not that I was earning too little, my salary was significant at Barcelona. We felt comfortable, the family was happy. It's tough to make such a decision. No one is prepared for this kind of offer. It was an emotional farewell. I was deeply affected.”

Barcelona are yet to fill the void left by Martinez in the summer, and reports suggest they are looking to sign a replacement in the January window.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More