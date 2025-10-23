Former Barcelona and current Al-Nassr centre-back Inigo Martinez sends message to FC Goa after 2-1 win in AFC Champions League Two clash in India

Former Barcelona star Inigo Martinez has thanked Goa for their hospitality after Al-Nassr's win over FC Goa in the AFC Champions League Two. The defender started the match and played a key role for the Saudi Pro League side who were without Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al-Nassr secured a 2-1 win over FC Goa on Wednesday, October 22, to maintain their winning streak. Former Chelsea man Angelo Gabriel opened the scoring before defender Haroune Camara doubled it before the half-hour mark.
Brison Fernandes scored for FC Goa just before half-time, which turned out to be the only shot on target from the Indian side in the game. The scoreline remained intact in the second half, and the Saudi side took home all three points.
Taking to his social media accounts, former Barcelona star Martinez was quick to thank the Indian club and city for their hospitality, while also praising his teammates. He posted:
"Good teamwork today 👏 Thank you Goa for the match and the hospitality 🇮🇳⚽️"
Talking about the match, Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus admitted that it was about getting the job done, and he was delighted with the result. He added that it was tough to beat the Indian side and said (via Sportstar):
“The obiective of the match is done, which is to win and pick up three points. We won against a team which refused to lose. They have some quick players, but we controlled the match and scored goals. We are leaving with three points. A lot of our players needed opportunities (with minutes on the field). That was also one of our targets. We controlled 80% of the match. Goa scored from one opportunity they created.”
Al-Nassr have now won nine points from their opening three matches, and will host FC Goa in the next game on Wednesday, November 5.
Inigo Martinez on leaving Barcelona for Al-Nassr
Al-Nassr defender Inigo Martinez spoke to Onda Vasca after sealing his move to the Saudi Pro League side, and admitted that it was a tough decision to leave Barcelona. The defender said that the offer was too good to refuse, though he was earning well at the Catalan club, and said (via The Nassr Zone):
“Such opportunities rarely come up, and it's hard to say no. Flick understood that. It was nice talking to him. It's not that I was earning too little, my salary was significant at Barcelona. We felt comfortable, the family was happy. It's tough to make such a decision. No one is prepared for this kind of offer. It was an emotional farewell. I was deeply affected.”
Barcelona are yet to fill the void left by Martinez in the summer, and reports suggest they are looking to sign a replacement in the January window.