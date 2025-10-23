After Xabi Alonso calls Bellingham ‘one of the most complete players in the world’, Real Madrid legend Marcelo sums up midfielder in one word

In a gritty Champions League contest at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, Jude Bellingham emerged as Real Madrid’s knight in shining armor, scoring the only goal of the game to give Los Blancos a 1-0 win over Juventus. Bellingham had the simplest of tasks, tapping into an empty net after Vinicius Jr.’s effort cannoned back off the woodwork.

It was the England international’s first goal of the season for Real Madrid, as he hadn’t scored since undergoing shoulder surgery in July. While the goal required little effort, Bellingham impressed on the night. He made two recoveries, had two clearances, completed his two attempted dribbles, and recorded a passing accuracy of 91% in the match.

After the match, manager Xabi Alonso was full of praise for Bellingham, calling him one of the most complete players in the world. Alonso told reporters:

“He's got the ability to be involved in building the play, and the determination to get on the end of things too. He covers a lot of ground and he's so versatile. He knows how to break from the second line and he's got that hunger to score goals. He's one of the most complete players in the world, and I'm fortunate to have him here. I ask him to take on a key role and get involved in the game. He's hungry to win, to score goals and to improve."

His performance didn’t go unnoticed by former Los Blancos left-back Marcelo. After the match, Real Madrid posted a carousel of Bellingham’s goal celebration on Instagram, and Marcelo summed him up in one word in the comments.

“Beaaast!!!,” Marcelo wrote.

The result saw Real Madrid move to fifth in the league table with nine points after three games.

Jude Bellingham said he ‘felt comfortable’ after scoring his first Real Madrid goal this season

Jude Bellingham said scoring the winner for Real Madrid in their 1-0 win over Juventus was a ‘great feeling,’ emphasizing that it’s been a long time since he scored. He told CBS Sports:

"It's a great feeling, a long time now since I've scored, a lot of time out and dreaming of that moment, back in the Champions League and against a big team. To score a winner, here at home, it's unbelievable. I felt comfortable, really good. To play well was important, and to score the winning goal helps the team a lot."

The 22-year-old will hope to continue on this trajectory when Madrid hosts Barcelona in El Classico on Sunday, October 26.

