"Service tonight has not gone unnoticed", "Back to his best" - Fans praise Real Madrid star for his showing in 1-0 win against Juventus

Real Madrid fans have waxed lyrical over the performance of defender Raul Asencio in their UEFA Champions League win over Juventus. The Spanish giants claimed a narrow 1-0 win to extend their 100% record in the league phase of the competition this season.

Los Blancos boss Xabi Alonso made four changes to the XI that claimed a hard-earned win over Getafe in LaLiga on Sunday. Centre-back Asencio came off the bench for his boyhood club in that game but was named in the XI to face Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Raul Asencio started alongside Eder Militao at the heart of the Real Madrid backline and played a key role as they kept a clean sheet. The performance of the 22-year-old was applauded by the club's fans, some of whom took to X to praise the Spaniard.

A fan declared that the performance of the youngster has not gone under the radar.

Dr Roman @0161DrRoman Asencio, your service tonight has not gone unnoticed

Another fan admitted that they were impressed by the performance of the young defender.

ISee @StacyE65279 Asencio really impressed me mehn..

A fan expressed their desire for Asencio to stay fit after recapturing his best form.

Soccernicus @soccernicus Raul Asencio back to his best. Hope he can stay fit during this run though

A fan declared that the centre-back delivered a fine display.

Sotobe @TheRealSenzo Asencio had a good game today

Another fan praised the defender for a perfect rearguard display from him.

RMA 🤍 @FanRealMadriz5 Props to Raul Asencio 10/10 defending today

Raul Asencio broke out for Real Madrid amid injury troubles in Carlo Ancelotti's final season in charge, quickly establishing himself as a regular. His form tailed off at the end of the 2024-25 season and carried on into the summer, where Xabi Alonso took charge of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Asencio has slowly gotten back to his best and delivered a fine showing for 88 minutes before hobbling off with an injury to be replaced by striker Gonzalo Garcia. The young defender completed 98% of his passes, made two blocks, three clearances, an interception, and a ball recovery.

Bellingham on target, Mbappe streak ends as Real Madrid down Juventus

Jude Bellingham scored his first goal of the season for Real Madrid as they claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. Teammate Kylian Mbappe failed to find the net for the first time in 12 games for club and country this season.

Real Madrid and Juventus cancelled each other out in the first half at the Bernabeu before the home side took the lead after 57 minutes. Vinicius Jr went on a solo run and struck the woodwork with a shot, which Bellingham pounced on to score his first UEFA Champions League goal since February.

Mbappe tried to extend his goalscoring streak to 12 games as he attempted five shots, four of which were on target for his side. He drew four saves from Michele Di Gregorio in goal for Juventus as the Serie A side lost by the lone goal.

