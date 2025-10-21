Real Madrid vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2025

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Juventus lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview
Real Madrid are currently in second place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. Los Blancos edged Getafe to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
Juventus, on the other hand, are in 23rd place in the Champions League table at the moment and have struggled to make their mark on the European front this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Como last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Real Madrid vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Real Madrid and Juventus are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight matches apiece out of the 18 matches played between the two teams, with two games ending in draws.
- Real Madrid have won each of their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 5-2 margin at the hands of Atletico Madrid in a La Liga match in September this year.
- Juventus are winless in their last six matches in all competitions and have played out draws in five of these games, with their previous victory coming by a 4-3 margin in a Serie A encounter against Inter Milan last month.
- Juventus have kept only one clean sheet in their last seven matches in all competitions.
Real Madrid vs Juventus Prediction
Real Madrid have been in excellent form on multiple fronts this season and will look to be at their best in this fixture. Kylian Mbappe has been exceptional for Los Blancos and will look to make his mark this weekend.
Juventus can pull off an upset on their day but have struggled to make their mark this season. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus
Real Madrid vs Juventus Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes