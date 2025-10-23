“Do you drink alcohol in the morning?” - Roy Keane responds as Jill Scott names her favourite to win Premier League ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool

Roy Keane had a hilarious reaction to Jill Scott picking Chelsea ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool to win the Premier League title this season. He asked whether the English Football Hall of Famer drank alcohol in the morning.

Ad

Arsenal and Liverpool were involved in the Premier League title race last season, with the Reds eventually coming out on top. It also marked the third consecutive second-placed finish for the Gunners, having been behind Manchester City in the previous two campaigns. With eight games gone, the north London side sit atop the table this season.

In the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast, while predicting the winner of the Premier League, Jill Scott said:

Ad

Trending

“I’m still sticking with Chelsea [to win the league]."

Manchester United legend Roy Keane responded:

“Seriously? Do you drink alcohol in the morning? How is she saying Chelsea can win the league? They gave away 10 chances against Forest by playing out from the back. You think they are better than Arsenal?"

Chelsea are currently fifth in the standings, five points off the top of the table. They finished fourth last season, and they last won the league title in the 2016-17 season.

Ad

Arsene Wenger backs Arsenal to win Premier League ahead of the likes of Liverpool

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has backed them to win the Premier League title this season. He said that they have a complete squad and can beat the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City to the title.

Wenger told beIN Sports (h/t Metro):

Ad

"Yes, without any hesitation. You might say that I say that every year but I believe this year they are really equipped to deal with any problems.When they lost Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka last season it was too much but this year you have [Noni] Madueke, [Eberechi] Eze, [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Leandro] Trossard."

Ad

"At the back they have [Cristhian] Mosquera, down the flanks and at the back they have replacements. [Myles] Lewis-Skelly doesn’t get in the team at the moment and he’s an England international. I think they have the most complete squad."

Arsenal last won the Premier League title under Wenger in the 2003-04 season, where they finished as the Invincibles.

The north London side are currently four points above Liverpool and three above Manchester City in the Premier League standings. They will next face Crystal Palace at home on Sunday, October 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More