“Do you drink alcohol in the morning?” - Roy Keane responds as Jill Scott names her favourite to win Premier League ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool

Roy Keane had a hilarious reaction to Jill Scott picking Chelsea ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool to win the Premier League title this season. He asked whether the English Football Hall of Famer drank alcohol in the morning.
Arsenal and Liverpool were involved in the Premier League title race last season, with the Reds eventually coming out on top. It also marked the third consecutive second-placed finish for the Gunners, having been behind Manchester City in the previous two campaigns. With eight games gone, the north London side sit atop the table this season.
In the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast, while predicting the winner of the Premier League, Jill Scott said:
“I’m still sticking with Chelsea [to win the league]."
Manchester United legend Roy Keane responded:
“Seriously? Do you drink alcohol in the morning? How is she saying Chelsea can win the league? They gave away 10 chances against Forest by playing out from the back. You think they are better than Arsenal?"
Chelsea are currently fifth in the standings, five points off the top of the table. They finished fourth last season, and they last won the league title in the 2016-17 season.
Arsene Wenger backs Arsenal to win Premier League ahead of the likes of Liverpool
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has backed them to win the Premier League title this season. He said that they have a complete squad and can beat the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City to the title.
Wenger told beIN Sports (h/t Metro):
"Yes, without any hesitation. You might say that I say that every year but I believe this year they are really equipped to deal with any problems.When they lost Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka last season it was too much but this year you have [Noni] Madueke, [Eberechi] Eze, [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Leandro] Trossard."
"At the back they have [Cristhian] Mosquera, down the flanks and at the back they have replacements. [Myles] Lewis-Skelly doesn’t get in the team at the moment and he’s an England international. I think they have the most complete squad."
Arsenal last won the Premier League title under Wenger in the 2003-04 season, where they finished as the Invincibles.
The north London side are currently four points above Liverpool and three above Manchester City in the Premier League standings. They will next face Crystal Palace at home on Sunday, October 26.