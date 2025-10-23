“There’s nobody making Messi better” - Herculez Gomez reveals why he rates Carlos Vela’s 2019 season better than Lionel Messi’s record-breaking stats

Former USMNT star Herculez Gomez has ranked Carlos Vela's 2019 MLS season ahead of Lionel Messi's showing with Inter Miami in the current campaign. He believes that the Argentine superstar has had no real challenge, thus making his record-breaking season less impressive than that of Vela.

In 2019, Vela produced one of the most dominant individual performances in MLS history. The former Mexico international led Los Angeles FC to win the Supporters' Shield, setting an unmatched goalscoring record in the process.

He recorded 49 goal contributions (34 goals and 15 assists) in 31 league games, winning the Golden Boot and MLS MVP Award for his outstanding performance. Vela had to fend off intense competition from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was with LA Galaxy at the time, winning the aforementioned awards ahead of the legendary Swedish forward.

Similarly, Messi has been spectacular for Inter Miami in 2025. The 38-year-old finished as the league's top scorer during the regular season with 48 goal contributions (29 goals and 19 assists). His impressive displays saw the Herons secure a playoff spot as they finished third in the Eastern Conference.

However, Gomez believes that Vela's heroics in 2019 was more impressive than Messi's 2025 performance. He cited the absence of rivalry for the Argentine as the reason for his assertion, saying on ESPN's Futbol Americas podcast (via GOAL):

"I’m going to lean Carlos Vela. And only for one reason and one reason only - Carlos Vela had a nemesis that year. He had an actual rivalry and the league was better for it... And the games they had against each other? It made Carlos Vela better. There is nobody making Messi better. There is nobody to rival Lionel Messi, to even be the nemesis of Lionel Messi.

"And because of that, I think the narrative here is that it’s kind of boring. Messi is doing what he does and there’s no drama. The only drama is well, will he finally do what we all think they’re going to do - win MLS Cup?" Gomez added.

Lionel Messi guided Inter Miami to win the Supporters' Shield in 2014. However, they failed to impress in the playoffs, losing to Atlanta United in the first round. He will be hoping to propel his side to clinch the MLS Cup this time around and consolidate on his strong season. The Herons have been drawn against Nashville FC in Round One of the playoffs.

What significant records did Lionel Messi set in the MLS this season?

Lionel Messi recorded multiple significant milestones in the 2025 MLS regular season. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner delivered one of the most incredible individual season performances in the league's history.

Despite facing fitness challenges during the campaign, the Argentine demonstrated why many consider him the greatest player of all time. His 48 goal contributions was the second-most in a single season, only behind Carlos Vela (49) in 2019.

He became the only player to record at least 36 goal contributions in multiple MLS seasons, and the first to record 10 multi-goal games in a single season. Additionally, he recorded at least three contributions in nine matches, the first to do so in MLS history.

Twenty-eight of Messi’s 29 goals this season came away from the penalty spot, the most in a single season in league history. The Inter Miami skipper is arguably the leading favorite for the 2025 MLS MVP award.

