"Should never start for us", "He is whack!!" - Fans unhappy with Chelsea star despite 5-1 win against Ajax in UCL clash

Chelsea fans are not impressed with Tosin Adarabioyo despite the 5-1 win over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 22. Many believe that the defender should not be starting matches and be an impact substitute when needed.
Enzo Maresca's side got some help early in the game as Ajax captain Kenneth Taylor was sent off in the 17th minute. Marc Guiu made things worse for the Dutch side by scoring just seconds later.
Moises Caicedo continued his fine form this season and scored in the 27th minute, before Wout Weghorst pulled one back for Ajax from the spot in the 33rd minute. Chelsea won two penalties in the final minute of the first half, with Enzo Maresca and Estevao Willian scoring to make it 4-1 at the break.
Tyrique George scored the only goal of the second half, as Chelsea moved to 11th in the UEFA Champions League table. However, the fans were not happy as Tosin did not impress in the game and many posted:
Enzo Maresca spoke after the game, admitting that the red card helped them get control of the match and said:
"The red card changed the game a little bit. We know how difficult it is [to do that]. We approached it well. We started quite well. With 10 changes, it's a very demanding season. We need to rotate, otherwise it is complicated."
Talking about the youngsters in his squad, he added:
"We trust the young players a lot. The strategy of the club is the strategy of the club. Not only the ones we buy, but from the academy."
Chelsea face Qarabag and Atalanta next in the UEFA Champions League.
Enzo Maresaca heaps praise on Chelsea youngster Estevao Willian
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has praised Esteva Willian, hailing him as an exciting star. He believes that the Brazilian has all the talent and still wants to learn and said:
"It's exciting to see him. The good thing about Estevao, you are sometimes worried [when they're young] because they play one good game and they think are top. He's playing well, but he's polite and humble, and wants to learn."
"We said many times, with Cole [Palmer] we are a better time - no doubt. Without him, we try to find solutions. It's nice that we are able to perform and win games. But no doubt, we prefer to play with Cole."
The Blues face Sunderland this weekend in the Premier League, before taking on Wolverhampton in the Carabao Cup.