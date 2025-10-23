“I’m under attack” - Ibrahima Konate left thrilled after watching Liverpool teammate in 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has hailed striker Hugo Ekitike after his display against former side Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League. The French youngster helped the Reds end a run of four successive defeats as they claimed a 5-1 win away from home in Germany.Ekitike found the net on his return to Frankfurt, from where he joined Liverpool in a move that could reach £79 million in transfer fees. The 23-year-old posted on his Instagram page shortly afterwards, showing a picture of himself after he found the net in the first half. His compatriot Konate made a comment under the post, claiming that he was under attack, a way of praising Ekitike. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Hugo Ekitike I'm under attack&quot;, he commented.Ekitike made his way back into the Reds' XI after two games as a second-half substitute, with Arne Slot trialing a new system. He played alongside Alexander Isak in a two-striker setup and needed only 35 minutes to remind the Dutch tactician of his unmistakable talent. With his side trailing, Ekitike showed off his ruthless finishing to score from a fast break after Andy Robertson found him inside his own half. The former Paris Saint-Germain man left a good impression on the game before Mohamed Salah was sent on in his place in the 74th minute with the Reds 5-1 up. Ibrahima Konate joined Ekitike on the scoresheet in the first half in Germany, heading home to put his side 3-1 up. Frankfurt could not cope with the firepower of Slot's side as they bowed to a second straight 5-1 defeat in the Champions League. Liverpool boss reveals injury blow to club-record signing IsakLiverpool coach Arne Slot has revealed that striker Alexander Isak suffered an injury as his side put on a five-star showing against Eintracht Frankfurt. The Sweden international failed to find the net and came off at halftime after he was named in the starting XI for the game. Slot spoke with TNT Sports after the game, explaining the reason behind Isak's early substitution for his side. He bemoaned the lack of full fitness for the former Newcastle United man, expressing hope that he does not have to stay out for a lengthy spell. &quot;Unfortunately he (Isak) didn’t score yet, but he had to go off at half-time because he felt his groin a little bit. So that’s a pity, but I’ve said it many times, it’s such a difficult balance to find with a player that missed out three months. You bring him slowly, you bring him slowly and people sometimes arguing that that you can not play him more, not longer. And now we’ve played him for the second time in three days and unfortunately he’s had to go off, so we hope for the best. But it’s not an easy balance to find when a player’s been out for so long&quot;, he said (via GOAL). Alexander Isak was replaced by Italian forward Federico Chiesa at the start of the second half. The 26-year-old complained of discomfort in his groin as his difficult start to life as a £125 million signing continued for Liverpool in their travels.