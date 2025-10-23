  • home icon
  • “I’m under attack” - Ibrahima Konate left thrilled after watching Liverpool teammate in 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt

"I'm under attack" - Ibrahima Konate left thrilled after watching Liverpool teammate in 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Oct 23, 2025 05:19 GMT
Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 - Source: Getty
Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 - Source: Getty

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has hailed striker Hugo Ekitike after his display against former side Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League. The French youngster helped the Reds end a run of four successive defeats as they claimed a 5-1 win away from home in Germany.

Ekitike found the net on his return to Frankfurt, from where he joined Liverpool in a move that could reach £79 million in transfer fees. The 23-year-old posted on his Instagram page shortly afterwards, showing a picture of himself after he found the net in the first half. His compatriot Konate made a comment under the post, claiming that he was under attack, a way of praising Ekitike.

"Hugo Ekitike I'm under attack", he commented.

Ekitike made his way back into the Reds' XI after two games as a second-half substitute, with Arne Slot trialing a new system. He played alongside Alexander Isak in a two-striker setup and needed only 35 minutes to remind the Dutch tactician of his unmistakable talent.

With his side trailing, Ekitike showed off his ruthless finishing to score from a fast break after Andy Robertson found him inside his own half. The former Paris Saint-Germain man left a good impression on the game before Mohamed Salah was sent on in his place in the 74th minute with the Reds 5-1 up.

Ibrahima Konate joined Ekitike on the scoresheet in the first half in Germany, heading home to put his side 3-1 up. Frankfurt could not cope with the firepower of Slot's side as they bowed to a second straight 5-1 defeat in the Champions League.

Liverpool boss reveals injury blow to club-record signing Isak

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has revealed that striker Alexander Isak suffered an injury as his side put on a five-star showing against Eintracht Frankfurt. The Sweden international failed to find the net and came off at halftime after he was named in the starting XI for the game.

Slot spoke with TNT Sports after the game, explaining the reason behind Isak's early substitution for his side. He bemoaned the lack of full fitness for the former Newcastle United man, expressing hope that he does not have to stay out for a lengthy spell.

"Unfortunately he (Isak) didn’t score yet, but he had to go off at half-time because he felt his groin a little bit. So that’s a pity, but I’ve said it many times, it’s such a difficult balance to find with a player that missed out three months. You bring him slowly, you bring him slowly and people sometimes arguing that that you can not play him more, not longer. And now we’ve played him for the second time in three days and unfortunately he’s had to go off, so we hope for the best. But it’s not an easy balance to find when a player’s been out for so long", he said (via GOAL).

Alexander Isak was replaced by Italian forward Federico Chiesa at the start of the second half. The 26-year-old complained of discomfort in his groin as his difficult start to life as a £125 million signing continued for Liverpool in their travels.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.



