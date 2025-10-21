Olympique Lyon vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Olympique Lyon and Basel return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they lock horns at the Groupama Stadium on Thursday. Both sides head into the midweek clash off the back of contrasting results, with Basel claiming a comfortable home win over Winterthur in the Swiss Super League.

Olympique Lyon suffered consecutive Ligue 1 defeats for the first time this season on Saturday when they fell to a 3-2 loss against OGC Nice at the Allianz Riviera.

This followed a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Toulouse on October 5, a result which saw Paulo Fonseca’s men’s run of four consecutive victories in all competitions come to an end.

Lyon now turn their focus to the Europa League, where they boast a perfect record after the first two games, seeing off Utrecht 1-0 in the opening game on September 25, one week before claiming a 2-0 home win over Salzburg.

Basel, on the other hand, suffered a 2-1 defeat against German outfit Freiburg on September 24, one week before claiming a 2-0 victory over Stuttgart on matchday two.

Ludovic Magnin’s men head into Thursday’s tie fresh off the back of a 3-0 victory over Winterthur on October 18, courtesy of first-half goals from Leo Leroy, Xhendran Shaqiri, and Flavius Daniliuc.

Basel have won each of their last three games across all competitions, scoring eight goals and keeping three clean sheets, and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling on Thursday.

Olympique Lyon vs Basel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Olympique Lyon and Basel, and both sides will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a high.

Olympique Lyon are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 Europa League matches, picking up six wins and four draws since October 2024.

Lyon have won all but one of their last six home matches across all competitions, with the 2-1 defeat against Toulouse on October 5 being the exception.

Like Lyon, Basel have won all but one of their last five away matches in all competitions while scoring 10 goals and keeping two clean sheets since late August.

Olympique Lyon vs Basel Prediction

While Lyon have suffered a slump in form of late, Basel head into Thursday’s tie in fine form and will be looking to secure a fourth straight win. However, Fonseca’s men have proven tough to beat on home turf, and we are backing them to secure all three points here.

Prediction: Olympique Lyon 2-1 Basel

Olympique Lyon vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Basel’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the visitors’ last nine matches)

