Nottingham Forest vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

The action continues in the UEFA Europa League as struggling Nottingham Forest play host to Porto at Home Park on Thursday. The Reds will have a new face in the dugout for the third time this season and will hope the appointment of Sean Dyche can inspire an immediate change in fortunes.

A 3-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea on Saturday put the nail in the coffin on Ange Postecoglou’s stint at Nottingham Forest as the Australian head coach was relieved of his role at the helm of affairs.

Postecoglou left the Reds without a win in any of his eight matches since taking over the reins from Nuno Espirito Santo (6L, 2D), a run which saw them pick up one point from their two Europa League games.

Nottingham Forest kicked off their Europa League journey with a 2-2 draw against Real Betis on September 24, two weeks before losing 3-2 against Midtjylland on home turf.

Meanwhile, Porto cruised through the third round of the Taca de Portugal on Saturday when they secured a 4-0 victory over Campeonato de Portugal outfit Celoricense.

This followed a goalless draw with rivals Benfica in the heated O Classico on October 5, a result which saw Francesco Farioli’s side’s 100% record this season come to an end.

Porto, who currently sit three points clear at the top of the Portuguese Primeira Liga table, turn their focus to the Europa League, where they picked up a 1-0 victory over Salzburg on September 25, two weeks before claiming a 2-1 win over Red Star Belgrade.

Nottingham Forest vs Porto Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Nottingham Forest and Porto, who will both be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Porto are unbeaten in their last 14 matches across all competitions, picking up 12 wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat against Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

Nottingham Forest have failed to win their last 10 matches in all competitions, losing seven and claiming three draws since August’s 3-1 victory over Brentford in the Premier League opener.

Porto have lost just one of their last 10 competitive away matches while claiming seven wins and two draws since the start of May.

Nottingham Forest vs Porto Prediction

Sean Dyche will be looking to mark his first game at the helm with a positive result, as defeat here could prove damaging to Nottingham Forest’s Europa League hopes.

However, the Reds are up against a talented Porto side, who are unbeaten in 14 consecutive games, and we see them struggling at City Ground once again.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Porto

Nottingham Forest vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: First to score - Porto (Farioli’s men have opened the scoring in nine of their last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in four of the visitors’ last five games)

