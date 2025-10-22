"What is wrong with Xabi?", "So unpredictable" - Real Madrid fans react as XI to face Juventus in UCL clash revealed

Real Madrid fans have reacted to news of the XI put out by manager Xabi Alonso for their UEFA Champions League meeting with Juventus. The Spanish giants are set to host Italian opposition as they look to extend their perfect record in the competition this season. Former Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso saw his side labour to a 1-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga at the weekend and decided to shuffle his pack. The Spaniard made four changes to the XI that played in that game, bringing in the quartet of Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Jr, Arda Guler, and Raul Asencio. Real Madrid fans have been left perplexed by the consistency with which Alonso rotates his players this season. A number of these fans have taken to X to complain about this strategy, which they do not agree with. A fan pointed out that Alonso has yet to field the same starting XI in successive games since taking over.OscarX @osca_rx9LINK@MadridXtra This guy has never used same 11 twice I guessAnother fan was amused by the unpredictability of the former Los Blancos midfielder with his team selection.Ola Wale @ola_wale49LINK@MadridXtra Xabi is so unpredictable 😹😹A fan expressed their worry that there was greater sense of confidence under Alonso's predecessor Carlo Ancelotti which has been replaced by anxiety under the Spaniard.- @SenarmfcLINK@MadridXtra Under Don Carlo, there was a strong sense of confidence and excitement in big matches. Since Xabi took over, that feeling has faded, replaced by anxiety even against smaller teams let alone big teams.Another fan questioned what the problem with the manager is. Solomon Emeka @SolomonEme28439LINK@MadridXtra What's wrong with this Xabi?Alonso has opted against playing defender David Alaba, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, and forwards Rodrygo and Franco Mastantuono from the start against Juventus. All four players started and were substituted off in the second half of the win over Getafe on Sunday. Premier League trio linked with wantaway Real Madrid star Endrick: ReportsReal Madrid striker Endrick is a target for a host of Premier League sides for the January transfer window, as per talkSPORT. The Brazilian teenager has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu and appears set to leave the club in search of minutes. The report from talksSPORT has named West Ham, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur as suitors for Endrick, who wishes to move on loan in the winter. The 19-year-old has not kicked a football in five months for Xabi Alonso's side due to a combination of injuries and selection decisions. Endrick has been named on the bench for Real Madrid in each of their last six games since returning to full fitness, including today's game against Juventus. With the FIFA World Cup set to take place next summer, the former Palmeiras youngster will look to play regularly in the second half of the season.