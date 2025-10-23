Harry Kane surpasses all-time career best milestone of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after scoring for Bayern Munich in Champions League

Harry Kane surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in one goalscoring record after scoring for Bayern Munich against Club Brugge on Wednesday. He reached 20 goals at the start of the season in fewer games than the two legendary players have ever managed.

Kane has been in exceptional form this season, including his goalscoring. He scored Bayern's second goal in their 4-0 win over Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League on October 22. Konrad Laimer put the ball across the box, and it was a simple finish for the Englishman in the 14th minute.

In doing so, Kane reached 20 goals across competitions for Bayern Munich this season. He has taken just 12 games to reach the landmark, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's best-ever tally.

Ronaldo reached 20 goals across competitions in 13 games for Real Madrid in the 2014-15 season. Meanwhile, the fastest Messi has ever reached 20 goals in a season is in 17 games, doing so thrice.

Earlier this season, Kane broke another Lionel Messi record, as per TNT Sports. He reached 20 goal contributions in just 742 minutes, seven minutes fewer than the Argentine's 2011-12 season.

Meanwhile, in the 2017 calendar year, the Englishman outscored both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He scored 56 goals for Tottenham Hotspur and England, with Messi and Ronaldo scoring 54 and 53, respectively.

When Harry Kane hailed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as his inspirations

In an interview in September last year, Harry Kane spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, hailing their longevity. He said that the two players inspired him when he was younger, and said (h/t Sky Sports):

"[Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi were people I looked up to growing up, they were in their prime when I was in my teenage years. Both of them were inspirations to me. To have that hunger and desire and determination and the sense to keep proving people wrong and prove to yourself you can be the best you can be...

"I try to use different players to motivate me. To score over 900 goals in your career is an exceptional record, to play until the age he [Ronaldo] is is really inspiring."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still going strong at 40 and 38, respectively. They are also expected to feature for their respective countries at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking their sixth appearance at the Mundial.

