FC Dallas vs Necaxa Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25, 2023

FC Dallas welcome Necaxa to the Toyota Stadium in a group game of the 2023 Leagues Cup on Tuesday (July 25).

The hosts got their campaign underway last week with a defeat against Charlotte. Goals from Bernard Kamungo and Sebastian Lletget put them in the lead twice, but Charlotte responded both times, including a last-gasp equaliser from Ben Bender, to force penalties, which Dallas lost 4-1.

Nexaca, meanwhile, will make their first appearance in the competition and will look to leave a good account of themselves. They will also meet a team from the USA for the first time.

Dallas are winless in four games across competitions, losing thrice. The visitors have got their 2023-24 campaign on a poor note, going winless in three Liga MX games. They're also winless in ten games across competitions, including friendlies.

FC Dallas vs Necaxa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Dallas have met Mexican teams six times, while Necaxa will meet a MLS side for the first time.

The hosts' record against Mexican teams is two wins, two defeats and two draws.

Dallas have suffered three defeats in their last five home games across competitions.

Necaxa are winless in five away games, failing to score in four. They have failed to score in four of their last six games across competitions, too.

Dallas have had just two wins in ten games across competitions.

FC Dallas vs Necaxa Prediction

Dallas have been in poor form recently, suffering three defeats in four games. At home, they have fared slightly better, losing thrice in 11 games, winning six times. They have scored in five of their six meetings against Mexican opponents.

Necaxa, meanwhile, are winless in ten games, failing to score in six outings, and are without a win this season. Considering Dallas' home advantage, expect a narrow win for the hosts.

Prediction: Dallas 2-1 Necaxa

FC Dallas vs Necaxa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dallas to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jesus Ferreira to score or assist any time - Yes