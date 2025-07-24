FC Dallas vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as FC Dallas lock horns with New York City FC in an important encounter at the Toyota Stadium on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

FC Dallas vs New York City FC Preview

FC Dallas are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts eased past St. Louis City by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

FC Dallas vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have an impressive record against FC Dallas and have won three out of the eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Dallas' paltry one victory.

FC Dallas are winless in their last five matches in all competitions and have lost each of their last three games at home in all competitions.

FC Dallas have failed to find the back of the net in four of their 10 matches at home in the regular season of MLS this season.

New York City FC have remained unbeaten in their last five matches against FC Dallas in all competitions and have won three of these games.

FC Dallas vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have a good recent record in this fixture and have a point to prove going into this game. Andres Perea found the back of the net in his previous game and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

FC Dallas can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best so far this season. New York City FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-2 New York City FC

FC Dallas vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Dallas to score first - Yes

