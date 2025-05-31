FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025

The action continues in MLS as FC Dallas and Philadelphia Union go head-to-head at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday. Eric Quill's men head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having gone winless in four clashes since a 2-1 victory in April 2019.
Dallas needed a 92nd-minute strike from 33-year-old defender Sebastien Ibeagha to salvage a 3-3 draw against Cincinnati at the TQL Stadium on Thursday.
Quill's side have gone five back-to-back matches without a win across competitions, losing three, including a shootout loss to New York Red Bulls in the US Open Cup on May 22.
Dallas have won four of 15 matches, losing six, to collect 17 points and are 11th in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Philadelphia maintained their fine run of results last time out, striking twice in the final six minutes to secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Toronto FC.
Bradley Carnell’s men are unbeaten in 10 games across competitions, winning eight, since April’s 1-0 defeat against New York City FC.
This blistering run of form has seen Philadelphia surge to the summit of the Eastern Conference with 33 points from 16 games, three points above second-placed Cincinnati.
FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Dallas have won eight of their last 16 meetings between the two teams, losing twice.
- Philadelphia are winless in eight visits to the Toyota Stadium, losing seven, since August 2010.
- Dallas have won one of their six MLS home games this season, losing four.
FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union Prediction
High-flying Philadelphia will lick their lips as they take on a floundering Dallas side who have struggled this season. Nevertheless, expect an end-to-end affair at the Toyota Stadium, with Carnell’s men claiming all three points.
Prediction: Dallas 1-3 Philadelphia
FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Philadelphia’s last five games,)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Philadelphia’s last eight matches.)