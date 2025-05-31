FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025

The action continues in MLS as FC Dallas and Philadelphia Union go head-to-head at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday. Eric Quill's men head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having gone winless in four clashes since a 2-1 victory in April 2019.

Ad

Dallas needed a 92nd-minute strike from 33-year-old defender Sebastien Ibeagha to salvage a 3-3 draw against Cincinnati at the TQL Stadium on Thursday.

Quill's side have gone five back-to-back matches without a win across competitions, losing three, including a shootout loss to New York Red Bulls in the US Open Cup on May 22.

Dallas have won four of 15 matches, losing six, to collect 17 points and are 11th in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Philadelphia maintained their fine run of results last time out, striking twice in the final six minutes to secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Toronto FC.

Ad

Trending

Bradley Carnell’s men are unbeaten in 10 games across competitions, winning eight, since April’s 1-0 defeat against New York City FC.

This blistering run of form has seen Philadelphia surge to the summit of the Eastern Conference with 33 points from 16 games, three points above second-placed Cincinnati.

FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dallas have won eight of their last 16 meetings between the two teams, losing twice.

Philadelphia are winless in eight visits to the Toyota Stadium, losing seven, since August 2010.

Dallas have won one of their six MLS home games this season, losing four.

Ad

FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

High-flying Philadelphia will lick their lips as they take on a floundering Dallas side who have struggled this season. Nevertheless, expect an end-to-end affair at the Toyota Stadium, with Carnell’s men claiming all three points.

Prediction: Dallas 1-3 Philadelphia

FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Philadelphia’s last five games,)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Philadelphia’s last eight matches.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More