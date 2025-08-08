FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FC Dallas lock horns with an impressive Portland Timbers in an important encounter at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers Preview

Portland Timbers are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Timbers suffered a defeat on penalties at the hands of Club America in the League Cup in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The home side suffered a 4-3 defeat against New York City FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers and FC Dallas are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 12 games apiece out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams.

Portland Timbers were on an unbeaten run of four matches on the trot in all competitions and had won three of these games before they suffered a defeat against Club America in their previous game.

FC Dallas have won only one of their last seven matches in all competitions and have scored 17 goals in these games, with their only victory during this period coming by a 3-0 margin against St. Louis City in an MLS encounter last month.

FC Dallas are unbeaten in their last two matches against Portland Timbers and have won one of these games.

FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Portland Timbers have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on making their mark this weekend. Felipe Mora has been impressive for the Timbers so far and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

FC Dallas have struggled in recent weeks and will be intent on turning their league campaign around. Portland Timbers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-2 Portland Timbers

FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

