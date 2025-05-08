FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

FC Dallas will host Real Salt Lake at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The hosts will be keen to build on their midweek cup win and move higher up the league table.

Dallas were thrashed 5-0 when they made the trip to San Diego last weekend and have only won one of their last five league outings. The hosts, who are in 19th place in the combined league table, advanced to the round of 16 of the US Open Cup on Wednesday and will be keen to get a win on Saturday to get their league season back on track.

Real Salt Lake are three points and three places behind Saturday’s hosts, having only won four of their 11 games this league season. The visitors' 96th-minute penalty proved insufficient to get them any points against Vancouver on Sunday as they lost 2-1, but Pablo Mastroeni will hope his side can bounce back when they make the trip to Dallas this weekend.

FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 54 previous occasions going into the weekend. Dallas have won 26 of those games, 13 have ended in draws, while Salt Lake have won the remaining 15.

Los Toros have a decent goalscoring record in recent editions of this fixture, having scored 11 goals across the last five editions.

Salt Lake have only failed to get on the scoresheet in two of their last 10 meetings with Dallas.

Dallas picked up a 1-0 win when the sides first met this season.

The hosts have scored 14 goals and conceded 19 across their 11 league games this season. The visitors have scored two fewer and conceded two more in that period.

FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Dallas are slight favorites going into the weekend thanks to their slightly better form and more dominant record in recent editions of this fixture.

Claret and Cobalt will likely be satisfied to come away with a point when they play at the weekend. They have, however, lost three of their last four away games and could lose here as well.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-1 Real Salt Lake

FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dallas to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of their last six matchups)

