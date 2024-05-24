FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2024

Real Salt Lake will look to open up a seven-point lead atop the MLS Western Conference when they take on FC Dallas on Saturday (May 25). Nico Estevez’s men have won their last three games at the Toyota Stadium,

Dallas booked their spot in the US Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Estevez’s side have gone unbeaten in four games across competitions, a run that has seen them pick up four points from their last two MLS games. This upturn in form has seen Dallas surge from the doldrum, as they sit 12th in the Western Conference with 12 points from as many games.

Salt Lake, meanwhile, continue to strengthen their lead atop the conference standings, as they picked up an emphatic 5-3 win over Colorado Rapids last weekend.

Pablo Mastroeni’s men are unbeaten in last 10 MLS games, picking up seven wins, since a 2-1 loss to Colorado Rapids on March 10. With 28 points from 14 matches, Salt Lake are first in the West, with a four-point cushion over second-placed Minnesota United.

FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

With 24 wins from their last 50 meetings, Dallas boasts a superior record in the fixture. Salt Lake have picked up 14 wins in that period.

FC Dallas Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L

Real Salt Lake Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W

FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Team News

FC Dallas

Dallas will take to the pitch without several players who have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Injured: Asier Illarramendi, Liam Fraser, Paul Arriola, Amet Korca, Paxton Pomykal, Alan Velasco, Geovane Jesus

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake

Like the hosts, Salt Lake head into the game without multiple players who continue their spells on the sidelines.

Injured: Bode Hidalgo, Zavier Gozo, Marcelo Silva, Erik Holt, Pablo Ruiz, Kevin Bonilla

Suspended: None

FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XIs

FC Dallas (3-4-3): Maarten Paes; Sebastien Ibeagha, Nkosi Tafari Burgess, Sam Junqua; Ema Twumasi, Nolan Norris, Patrickson Delgado, Marco Farfan; Bernard Kamungo, Jesus Ferreira, Petar Musa

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Zac MacMath; Andrew Brody, Justen Glad, Brayan Vera, Alexandros Katranis; Emeka Eneli, Braian Ojeda; Andres Gomez, Matt Crooks, Diego Luna; Cristian Arango

FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Salt Lake have flown out the blocks this season and head into the weekend on a run of 16 points from eight games. However, Dallas have been rock-solid at home in recent weeks and should hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Dallas 2-2 Salt Lake