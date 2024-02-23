FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes get their new MLS campaign underway when they square off at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday (February 24).

Dallas enjoyed a solid 2023 campaign, finishing seventh in the Western Conference, claiming 46 points in 34 games to secure postseason football. However, Nico Estevez’s side suffered a first-round exit in the playoffs, losing 4-3 on aggregate to Seattle Sounders in their best-of-three clash.

Dallas head into their league opener off a promising pre-season, going unbeaten in five of six games, winning four.

San Jose, meanwhile, won only one of their five pre-season games, losing 1-0 to Charlotte FC on February 10. Gonzalez’s men narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season, suffering a shootout loss to Sporting Kansas City in their winner-take-all Wild Card clash on October 26.

The goal for the Quakes this season will be to secure an automatic playoff ticket after picking up 44 points in 34 games to finish ninth in the West last term.

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 55 meetings, San Jose lead 22-11.

Estevez’s men are unbeaten in six games against San Jose, winning one, since a 3-1 loss in April 2021.

Dallas are unbeaten in seven competitive home games, winning two, since a penalty-shootout loss to Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup on August 7.

The Quakes are on a run of six MLS away games without a win, losing three, since a 1-0 victory at Vancouver Whitecaps in August.

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Considering recent results between the two teams, expect a cagey affair. Estevez’s men enjoyed a solid pre-season campaign, so they should grab the desired result at home.

Prediction: Dallas 2-1 San Jose

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dallas to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Dallas and San Jose have scored in their previous eight encounters.)