FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

FC Dallas host Seattle Sounders at the Toyota Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, looking to pick up only their second win of the 2024 season.

The Toros beat San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 at home on the opening day, courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from Dante Sealy.

Since then, the Texas outfit have failed to win a single match in the league, losing four in a row before drawing with St. Louis in their most recent outing.

With just four points in the bag from six games, Dallas are second from bottom in the Western Conference table.

Seattle Sounders are just a point above them but have registered just a single victory in the season thus far, which came in their most recent outing. The Greens crushed Montreal 5-0 last weekend, courtesy of a double from Raul Ruidiaz, coupled with second-half goals from Jordan Morris, Alex Roldan and Dylan Teves.

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 clashes between the sides in the past, with Seattle Sounders winning 21 times over FC Dallas and losing on just 12 occasions.

Dallas have beaten Seattle Sounders just once in their last six meetings, a 3-1 win at home in the second leg of their MLS Cup playoffs in November 2023.

Dallas are unbeaten in their last three home games in the MLS.

Seattle Sounders have scored eight goals in their last four MLS games, four of which have come from Raul Ruidiaz.

With just six goals scored, Dallas have the worst attacking record in the Western Conference; Seattle Sounders are joint second with only nine goals scored.

Despite languishing in 12th position on the table, Seattle have the joint second-best defensive record with only seven goals scored.

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Dallas and Seattle have both struggled in the new season, as their lowly standings on the table would suggest. As is often the case with these two sides in recent times, this encounter might also end in a draw.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-1 Seattle Sounders

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes