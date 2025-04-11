FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

The action continues in MLS as FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders go head-to-head at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday. Brian Schmetzer’s men head into the weekend without a win on the road since February and will be looking to end this dry spell as they face Dallas.
Croatian forward Petar Musa came up clutch for Dallas once again as he netted in the 60th minute to hand them a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium last Sunday.
Prior to that, the Bulls picked up back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they saw off Real Salt Lake 1-0 on March 23, one week before claiming a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on home turf.
With 11 points from their opening seven matches, Dallas are currently sixth in the Western Conference table, level on points with Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers.
On the other hand, Seattle Sounders were left empty handed once again as they suffered a 3-0 hammering against San Diego FC at the Snapdragon Stadium last weekend.
Schmetzer’s men have failed to taste victory in five straight games across all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws since a 5-2 win over Los Angeles FC on March 8.
With six points from the first 21 available, Seattle Sounders sit 12th in the Western Conference standings but could move level with ninth-placed Los Angeles FC, if they win on Saturday.
FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 20 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides, Seattle Sounders hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Dallas have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.
- Dallas are unbeaten in their last four home games against Schmetzer’s men, claiming two wins and two draws since a 1-0 defeat in August 2021.
- Seattle Sounders are without a win in their last five away matches across all competitions, losing four and picking up one draw since the start of March.
FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Prediction
Seattle Sounders’ form has declined since their impressive start to the season. While we expect Dallas to go all out in front of their home supporters, we predict the visitors will do just enough to hold out for a share of the spoils at the Toyota Stadium.
Prediction: FC Dallas 1-1 Seattle Sounders
FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six encounters)