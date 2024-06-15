FC Dallas vs St. Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16th 2024

The action continues in MLS as FC Dallas and St. Louis City go head-to-head at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday. Both sides have struggled for results in recent weeks and will head into the game in search of a morale-boosting victory.

FC Dallas failed to find their feet last Saturday as they played out a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United at Allianz Field.

Nico Estevez’s men have failed to taste victory in four straight matches, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay in the US Open Cup round of 16 on May 23.

After three games on the road, Dallas now return home, where they have won three of their last four matches, with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Real Salt Lake on May 26 being the exception.

St. Louis City continue to struggle for results as they were held to a goalless draw by Portland Timbers last weekend.

Bradley Carnell’s side have now gone five consecutive games without a win, losing three straight games before playing out back-to-back stalemates with Inter Miami and Portland Timbers respectively.

With 18 points from 16 matches, St. Louis are currently 11th in the Western Conference table, four points and two places above Saturday’s hosts.

FC Dallas vs St. Louis City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between Dallas and St. Louis City, with both sides claiming one win apiece in their previous three encounters.

Estevez’s men have failed to win their last five MLS matches, losing twice and claiming three draws since a 2-1 victory over Austin FC on May 12.

St. Louis City are one of just three sides yet to taste victory away from home in the league this season, losing twice and claiming five draws in their seven away matches so far.

Dallas are unbeaten in their last five home matches across all competitions, picking up three wins and two draws since the start of April.

FC Dallas vs St. Louis City Prediction

While both sides are evenly matched on paper, Dallas head into the weekend as slight favourites given their solid home form.

St. Louis have struggled to get going on their travels and we predict Estevez’s men will pick up all three points this weekend.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-1 St. Louis City

FC Dallas vs St. Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Dallas to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Dallas’ last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last seven outings)

