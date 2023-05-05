FC Dallas vs St. Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2023

Fourth-placed FC Dallas will entertain second-placed St.Louis City at the Toyota Stadium in their MLS Western Conference match on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last two league games and were held to a goalless draw by Minnesota United last time around. They trail the visitors (on 19 points) by four points.

St. Louis City saw their three-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end last Sunday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to the Portland Timbers. Célio Pompeu equalized for them in the 79th minute but Yimmi Chara restored the Timbers' lead just three minutes later.

It was the visitors' third defeat in the MLS this term and with that, they conceded the top in the Western Conference table to the Seattle Sounders.

FC Dallas vs St. Louis City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in the MLS.

Three of Dallas' four wins in the league this season have come at home. They are unbeaten at Saturday's venue since a 1-0 defeat in the campaign opener against Minnesota United.

After recording wins in their first five MLS games, the visitors have just one win in their last five games. They are winless in their last two away games.

The visitors have the best-attacking record in the MLS this season, scoring 22 goals in 10 games, outscoring the hosts by 10 goals. The hosts have the better defensive record though, conceding one goal fewer (11) than the visitors.

St. Louis City's tally of 19 points after 10 games is second only to Los Angeles FC's tally of 20 points in the 2018 team as an expansion team.

FC Dallas vs St. Louis City Prediction

Toros are winless in their last two league outings, though both were away games. They have scored eight of their 12 league games at home this season but have failed to keep a clean sheet.

The visitors have scored seven goals in their last five league outings but have failed to score in two games in that period. Their form has taken a hit in recent games and a win for them looks unlikely.

Dallas have been inconsistent in their recent games and despite their home advantage, we expect them to hold the visitors to a draw.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-1 St. Louis City

FC Dallas vs St. Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jesús Ferreira to score or assist any time - Yes

