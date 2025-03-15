FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2024 

FC Dallas host league leaders Vancouver Whitecaps at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday in the MLS, looking for just their second win of the 2025 season. Les Toros began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo but got progressively worse. They drew 3-3 to Colorado Rapids before going down 3-1 to FC Dallas on matchday three.

With four points from three games, Dallas are in ninth position and face an uphill battle against the runaway leaders this weekend, as Vancouver have made a flying start.

The Canadian outfit have won all three of their league matches to accrue nine points from a possible nine and emerge as early contenders for the league crown.

They crushed Portland Timbers 4-1 in their opening game, before seeing off LA Galaxy 2-1 on matchday two. Vancouver continued their solid run with a 2-0 defeat of Montreal in their next as they solidified their position at the top of the league rankings.

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 clashes between the sides in the past, with Dallas winning 12 times over Vancouver and losing on 10 occasions.

After winning three games in a row over Dallas, Vancouver have won just once from their next four: a 3-1 win in March 2024.

After drawing only twice in their previous seven meetings, Dallas and Vancouver have played out two draws in their last four.

The Whitecaps have won all three of their games in the MLS thus far. Philadelphia Union are the only other team with such a distinction in the US top flight at this stage.

Having conceded seven goals in the MLS so far, FC Dallas have the joint-worst defensive record in the Western Conference right now.

Vancouver are the most prolific side in the division right now with eight goals scored.

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

The Village have been one of the best sides in the MLS so far, having won all three games on the back of some dominant performances.

An erratic Dallas side will have to up their game here to get anything out of it, but their form doesn't really hold them in good stead.

Prediction: FC Dallas 0-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

