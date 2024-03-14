FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2024

FC Dallas host Vancouver Whitecaps at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday in the MLS, looking to recover from back-to-back losses.

The Toros began their campaign with a 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes, but went on to lose by the same scoreline to Montreal and then New York Red Bulls in their following two matches.

With just three points in the bag, Dallas have dropped to ninth position in the Western Conference table, four adrift of Vancouver. The Canadian side drew 1-1 with Charlotte in their opening match before a 2-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

This has seen them sit in fifth position right now, while having played a game less than all four of the sides - Portland Timbers, Minnesota, LA Galaxy and St. Louis - placed above them on the table.

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 29 clashes between the sides in the past, with Dallas winning 12 times over Vancouver but losing on a close nine occasions.

Dallas beat Vancouver 2-1 in their last meeting in May 2023, ending a run of seven consecutive matches without a victory. They haven't beaten Vancouver in consecutive games since three wins in a row between August 2012 and April 2013.

Of their last five home games against Vancouver, Dallas have won once and lost once, while drawing thrice.

Vancouver Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last seven Major League Soccer games.

Having lost their last two league matches, Dallas could see three consecutive losses in a single top-flight campaign for the first time since 2021 (three defeats in a row in July and then again in September).

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Dallas have a poor record in matches against Vancouver in recent times, and have started the new campaign poorly too. The Whitecaps have looked better by comparison. They've also lost just one of their last eight games against FC Dallas, and they are likely to enter the contest full of confidence.

Prediction: FC Dallas 0-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No