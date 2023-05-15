FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2023

FC Dallas and Vancouver Whitecaps go head-to-head at the Toyota Stadium in the MLS on Wednesday. The Hoops head into the midweek matchup winless in their last eight games against the visitors and will be looking to end this poor run.

FC Dallas returned to winning ways last Saturday when they edged out 10-man Austin FC 1-0 at the Q2 Stadium.

Nico Estévez’s men were previously on a three-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing twice, including a 2-0 defeat against Nashville in the US Open Cup on May 11.

Dallas have now picked up five wins and lost three of their opening 11 MLS games to sit fourth in the Western Conference table, level on 18 points with fifth-placed San Jose Earthquakes.

Meanwhile, Vancouver Whitecaps were simply outclassed by Portland Timbers as they suffered a 3-1 loss against Giovanni Savarese’s men at Providence Park.

Prior to that, the Whitecaps were unbeaten in four straight games, a run which saw them book their place in the Canadian Championship semi-finals courtesy of a 4-1 hammering of York United FC on May 11.

With 14 points from 11 matches, Vanni Sartini’s side are currently eighth in the Western Conference standings, level on points with seventh-placed Houston Dynamo.

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, FC Dallas boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while eight games have ended all square.

Sartini’s men are on an eight-game unbeaten run against Dallas, claiming five wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in August 2018.

The Hoops have won all but one of their last four home games, with a 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers on April 2 being the exception.

The Whitecaps are winless in their last 13 away games in the MLS, losing six and claiming seven draws since a 2-0 victory at Dallas in June 2022.

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Austin, Dallas will head into the midweek clash with renewed confidence as they look to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the conference table.

Vancouver have struggled to grind out results away from home and we fancy the Hoops to bring their winless run in this fixture to an end.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Dallas

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 meetings)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in six of the last eight clashes between the teams)

