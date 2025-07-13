FC Differdange 03 vs Drita Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2025 

FC Differdange host Drita on Tuesday for the second leg of their clash in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round. Following a narrow 1-0 loss in their first encounter last week, the Luxembourg outfit are currently trailing in the fixture and need to win on home turf to advance.

Arb Manaj was the lone scorer that evening as he broke Differdange's resistance in the 73rd minute to give Drita a slender advantage in the tie, while also extending the former's winless run away from home in Europe to 13 games.

Since making their first and last appearance in a European tournament back in 2007 at the Intertoto Cup, Differdange have consistently fallen in the qualifier rounds. Last year, they reached the second round of the Conference League qualifiers but lost to Kazakh side Ordabasy on penalties.

On the other hand, Drita made it all the way to the playoffs last year before Legia Warsaw beat them 3-0 on aggregate, preventing them from qualifying for the tournament finals.

The Kosovan side only need a draw to advance into the next round but have struggled away from home lately, losing their last two qualifying games on the road.

Differdange 03 vs Drita Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This marks the first official clash between Differdange and Drita.

Drita have faced a Luxembourg club before, playing Dudelange in 2018-19 Europa League second qualifying round and losing 3-2 on aggregate.

Differdange have won just one of their last seven clashes at home in Europe, although that one came in their most recent outing: 1-0 vs Ordabasy.

The Intellectuals have won just once from their last seven games in European qualifiers, a narrow 2-1 win over Iceland's Breidablik in the 2024-25 Conference League.

Differdange 03 vs Drita Prediction

Differdange will be banking on their home support to help turn the tie around and progress, but can expect resistence from Drita, who are likely to sit deep in an attempt to choke their hosts.

The Kosovan side haven't had enough luck in European away games lately, losing their last two, but may hold Differdange to a draw here and win the tie on aggregate.

Prediction: Differdange 03 1-1 Drita

Differdange 03 vs Drita Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 Goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

