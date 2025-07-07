FC Drita vs Differdange Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2025

FC Drita and Differdange go head-to-head in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League first qualifying round clash on Tuesday. Both sides will be looking to steal an early march in this tie and place one foot in the second round, and this makes for an exciting contest at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium.

FC Drita enjoyed a remarkable campaign last term as they clinched their first Kosovo SuperLiga crown for the first time since 2020.

Zekirija Ramadani’s men won 22 of their 36 league matches while losing six and claiming eight draws to collect 74 points, 12 points clear of runners-up Balkani.

Drita head into Tuesday’s crunch clash fresh off the back of picking up consecutive friendly victories over Belasitsa and Farul Constanța, and will be looking to keep the ball rolling at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium.

As for Differdange, they ended last season in style as they edged out Dudelange on penalties to clinch the Coupe de Luxembourg in their final outing on May 28.

This capped off a standout campaign for Pedro Silva’s men, who cruised to the Division Nationale crown with 78 points from 30 games, 18 points above second-placed Strassen.

Differdange were involved in three warm-up friendlies in June, picking up two wins and one draw while scoring four goals and conceding twice across the three games.

FC Drita vs Differdange Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between FC Drita and Differdange, who will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Differdange are unbeaten in all but one of their last 23 games across all competitions in 2025, picking up 19 wins and three draws so far.

Drita have won nine of their 11 home matches since the turn of the year, only losing against Pristina and Dukagjini in the cup and league, respectively.

Differdange have won all but one of their nine competitive away matches in 2025, with a 1-0 defeat at Strassen on May 25 being the exception.

FC Drita vs Differdange Prediction

In a clash between the champions of Kosovo and Luxembourg, we expect an end-to-end affair as both sides look to secure a first-leg advantage.

While Differdange have held their own on the road this year, Ramadani’s men have been near impenetrable in front of their home supporters, and we fancy them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: FC Drita 2-1 Differdange

FC Drita vs Differdange Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Drita to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Drita’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (The hosts have failed to keep a clean sheet in six of their last seven games)

