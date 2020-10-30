FC Emmen vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Action in the Dutch Eredivisie continues this weekend, and on Sunday, strugglers FC Emmen play host to fifth-placed Feyenoord in what should be an intriguing clash.

Emmen have yet to win a game during the 2020-21 campaign, picking up three draws and three losses to leave them just two places off the bottom of the table in 16th.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, are now the Eredivisie’s only remaining unbeaten side, with three wins and three draws to their name.

FC Emmen vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

The hosts have found the 2020-21 season tough. They were defeated by PSV Eindhoven on the opening day of the campaign. They then picked up three straight draws before they were dismantled by SC Heerenveen in their last Eredivisie game, losing 4-0 in a match that saw them have two players sent off.

However, last week saw them pick up their first win of the campaign, albeit in the KNVB Cup. They defeated FC Eindhoven 2-0 at De Oude Meerdijk.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, are still unbeaten in Eredivisie action, although you have to go back to October 4 to find their last domestic win – a 4-1 defeat of Willem II.

In European action on Thursday night, Feyenoord slumped to a disappointing loss at home to Austrian side Wolfsberger AC – leaving them bottom of their Europa League group.

FC Emmen form guide: D-D-D-L-W

Feyenoord form guide: W-D-D-D-L

FC Emmen vs Feyenoord Team News

FC Emmen will be without the suspended Nikolai Laursen and Simon Tibbling, who were both dismissed in their previous Eredivisie game against Heerenveen. None of Emmen’s players are injured ahead of this clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Simon Tibbling, Nikolai Laursen

Feyenoord will be unable to call upon Leroy Fer, Robert Bozenik and Nicolai Jorgensen, all of whom are sidelined with injuries. Joao Carlos Teixeira is also a doubt, while Sven van Beek and Luis Sinisterra might make the bench.

Injured: Leroy Fer, Robert Bozenik, Nicolai Jorgensen

Doubtful: Joao Carlos Teixeira, Sven van Beek, Luis Sinisterra

Suspended: None

FC Emmen vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

FC Emmen predicted XI (4-3-3): Dennis Telgenkamp, Glenn Bijl, Miguel Araujo, Nick Bakker, Caner Cavlan, Desevio Payne, Hilal Ben Moussa, Michael Chacon, Lentini Caciano, Michael de Leeuw, Sergio Pena

Feyenoord predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow, Bart Nieuwkoop, Uros Spajic, Marcos Senesi, Ridgeciano Haps, Jordy Wehrmann, Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kokcu, Steven Berghuis, Luciano Narsingh, Mark Diemers

FC Emmen vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord have not been in the best form recently, but this match seems like a good opportunity for them to get back to winning ways.

FC Emmen have been struggling throughout the campaign and, with two first-team players suspended, they are likely to find it tricky on Sunday.

Expect Feyenoord to extend their unbeaten run in this game.

Prediction: FC Emmen 0-2 Feyenoord