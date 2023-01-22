FC Emmen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24, 2023

FC Emmen and PSV Eindhoven will square off at De Oude Meerdijk in round 18 of the Eredivisie on Tuesday (January 24).

The hosts will look to get one over Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men, having failed to win their last six meetings since October 2018.

Emmen continue to struggle in the Eredivisie, falling to a 3-1 defeat against NEC Nijmegen on Saturday. They have now failed to win their last four outings, claiming just two points from a possible 12.

With 12 points from 17 games, Emmen are 16th in the league table, three points off rock-bottom Cambuur.

Meanwhile, PSV maintained their charge atop the Eredivisie table with a 1-0 win over ten-man Vitesse on Saturday. They are now unbeaten in seven games on the bounce, winning five, since the start of December.

With 35 points from 17 games, PSV are third in the league table, three points off first-placed Feyenoord.

FC Emmen vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their seventh meeting, with PSV winning four and drawing two since October 2018.

Emmen are winless in their last four Eredivisie outings, losing twice, since a 1-0 win at the Fortuna Sittard in November.

PSV are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions since a 1-0 loss against AZ Alkmaar on November 11.

Emmen, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last seven home games since a 3-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar in September.

PSV boast the division’s second-best attacking record, with 45 goals in 17 games.

FC Emmen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

While Emmen will look to steer clear of the drop zone, standing in their way is a rampant PSV side who have won five of their last seven games. Van Nistelrooy’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and should extend their dominance over the hosts by claiming all three points.

Prediction: FC Emmen 1-3 PSV Eindhoven

Tip 1: Result - PSV

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

