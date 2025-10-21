FC Goa vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2025

FC Goa will entertain Al Nassr at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the group phase of the AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday. The hosts have lost their two games thus far, while Al-Alami have enjoyed a 100% record in the competition.

The Gaurs were last in action in the Champions League Two against Istiklol earlier this month, and they suffered a 2-0 away loss. After a goalless first half, they conceded twice after the break. They have not opened their goalscoring record in the ongoing campaign.

The visitors extended their winning streak across all competitions to eight games last week with a 5-1 home triumph over Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League. João Félix bagged a hat trick while Cristiano Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman were also on the scoresheet in the second half. In their previous Champions League Two outing, they overcame Al-Zawraa 2-0 earlier this month.

FC Goa vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. This is the first competitive meeting for the hosts against a Saudi Arabian team and the first one for Al-Alami against an Indian side.

Only Al Wasl have scored more goals in the Champions League Two (9) than the visitors this season (7).

The Guars have conceded at least two goals in five of their eight games in AFC competitions.

FC Goa last registered a win in the Champions League Two qualifiers at home in August.

The visitors have enjoyed a prolific run recently, and they have scored at least four goals in four of their last six games in all competitions.

Al-Alami have conceded just one goal in their last four games in all competitions.

FC Goa vs Al Nassr Prediction

The Guars have conceded two goals apiece in their two Champions League Two games thus far without scoring and will look to open their goalscoring account here.

The Knight of Najd have won their last eight games while keeping six clean sheets and are strong favorites. They have scored five goals apiece in four games in that period.

The big news from the visitors' squad is that Cristiano Ronaldo has not traveled with them and is being rested. He has not played in any of the previous two continental games either.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and the difference in squad quality, we back the visitors to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: FC Goa 0-3 Al Nassr

FC Goa vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

