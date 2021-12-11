FC Hebei vs Shandong Taishan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 Playoffs

Hebei and Shandong Taishan are set to clash in their Chinese Super League playoff fixture at the Tianhe Stadium on Monday.

Shandong Taishan had the best record in the regular season and finished with 33 points from 14 games, three more than any other side in the competition.

Shandong also had a great outing in the Chinese FA Cup and made it to the final, beating Henan Jinaye 5-2 in the semi-finals. They face Shanghai Port in the title decider in January.

FC Hebei vs Shandong Taishan Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 11 times across all competitions. Shandong Taishan have the upper hand against their Eastern rivals and have eight wins here.

Hebei have been victorious just once while the spoils have been shared twice in this fixture. They last met in the second round of the playoffs in the previous campaign at Jinan Olympic Sports Centre.

Shandong Taishan scored four goals in extra time to record a comprehensive 6-3 win over Hebei.

FC Hebei form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-D

Shandong Taishan form guide (Chinese FA Cup): W-W-W-W-W

FC Hebei vs Shandong Taishan Team News

FC Hebei

Ximping Pan remains the only injury concern for Hebei FC. They were eliminated from the first-round fixtures of the Chinese FA Cup and hence have had a month more than their opponents to prepare for the game.

Injured: Ximing Pan

Suspended: None

Shandong Taishan

Bowei Song won't be able to feature in the game due to an undisclosed reason. He did not feature in the Chinese FA Cup fixtures as the club made it all the way to the final.

Injured: Bowei Song

Suspended: None

FC Hebei vs Shandong Taishan Predicted XI

FC Hebei Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yaxiong Bao; Lei Tenglong, Jiang Wenjun, Junzhe Zhang, Chen Xiao; Chen Yunhua, Feng Gang; Jin Qiang, Hui Zhang, Tianyuan Xu; Huaze Gao

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Li Guanxi; Yang Liu, Jadson, Ke Shi, Xiang Ji; Marouane Fellaini, Jun-Ho Son, Zheng Zheng; Moisés, Pedro Delgado, Liuyu Duan

FC Hebei vs Shandong Taishan Prediction

Hebei had a poor outing in the Chinese FA Cup, while Shandong have made it to the final of the cup competition. Hebei scored just 12 times in the regular season and have the worst attacking record of the teams qualified for the playoffs.

When the two sides clash on Monday, we expect a win and a clean sheet for Shandong Taishan.

Prediction: FC Hebei 0-2 Shandong Taishan

