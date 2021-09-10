FC Ingolstadt vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Promotion hopefuls Werder Bremen will travel to Bavaria to face Ingolstadt in the 2. Bundesliga this Saturday.

Werder Bremen have had a mixed start so far after dropping down to the Zweiteliga and will need to show some consistency to break into the top three of the second division.

Markus Anfang’s side have picked up eight points from a possible 15 so far this season, and the international break perhaps came at the wrong time for them.

The Green-Whites managed to beat Hansa Rostock 3-0 before the international break, but will have to work on building positive momentum once again.

Ingolstadt, on the other hand, have picked up just four points so far and find themselves in the bottom three.

Like Werder Bremen, they also picked up a win right before the international break. Ingolstadt beat Sandhausen 2-0 to move up from the bottom of the table.

Ingolstadt vs Werder Bremen Head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two teams heading into Saturday’s fixture is even. Both sides have won this fixture twice, and there hasn’t been a single draw yet.

The last time they faced each other was in the Bundesliga, a game that Werder Bremen won 2-0. In fact, they did the double over the Bavarian outfit that season.

Ingolstadt form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Werder Bremen form guide: D-W-L-D-W

Ingolstadt vs Werder Bremen Team News

Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt have several injuries ahead of this encounter. Stefan Kutschke, Jan-Hendrik Marx, Arian Llugiqi, Marc Stendera, Patrick Sussek, Marcel Gaus, Caniggia Elva, Peter Kurzweg, Justin Butler, Jonatan Kotzke and Yasin Ben Balla are all unavailable.

Injured: Stefan Kutschke, Jan-Hendrik Marx, Arian Llugiqi, Marc Stendera, Patrick Sussek, Marcel Gaus, Caniggia Elva, Peter Kurzweg, Justin Butler, Jonatan Kotzke, Yassin Ben Balla

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen will be without the services of Oscar Schonfelder, Felix Agu and Leonardo Bittencourt. However, Omer Toprak is expected to return to the starting lineup.

🎙️ #Anfang on #Pavlenka and #Zetterer:



"We will make a decision after training so that the goalkeepers can prepare for the game. We have two great keepers, so either way it will be a good decision."#werder #fcisvw pic.twitter.com/NZIjcNVBhM — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) September 9, 2021

Markus Anfang will make a late call regarding who will start in goal. Both Jiri Pavlenka and Michael Zetterer are available. Mitch Weiser and Roger Assale might make the bench.

Injured: Oscar Schonfelder, Felix Agu, Leonardo Bittencourt

Suspended: None

Ingolstadt vs Werder Bremen Predicted Lineups

Ingolstadt Probable XI (4-4-2): Fabijan Buntic; Dominik Franke, Nils Röseler, Tobias Schröck, Michael Heinloth; Merlin Röhl, Denis Linsmayer, Filip Bilbija, Christian Gebauer; Dennis Eckert Ayensa, Fatih Kaya

Werder Bremen Probable XI (4-3-3): Michael Zetterer; Omer Toprak, Anthony Jung, Milos Veljkovic, Marco Friedl; Christian Gross, Nicolai Rapp, Niklas Schmidt; Romano Schmid, Niclas Fullkrug, Eren Dinkci

Ingolstadt vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Both teams picked up some momentum before the international break and will hope to continue their upward trajectory in the league table.

We expect the two to play out an entertaining draw.

Prediction: Ingolstadt 2-2 Werder Bremen

Edited by Peter P