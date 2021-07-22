FC Khimki vs FC Zenit prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22 

The Russian Premier League will return with a bang this weekend and the defending champions FC Zenit will travel to take on FC Khimki on the opening day.

The hosts will be looking to build on their eighth place finish last season and will have their work cut out against their matchday one opponents. They come into the game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing by fellow Premier League rivals Spartak Moscow in their final pre-season friendly on Monday.

Zenit were emphatic in the Super Cup, with a 3-0 victory recorded over Russian Cup winner Lokomotiv Moscow on Saturday. Daler Kuzyayev, Sardar Azmoun and Aleksandr Erokhin all got on the scoresheet for the Zenitchiki.

The manner in which Sergei Semak's side controlled proceedings against one of the top sides in the league sent a statement of intent about their ambitions this term.

FC Khimki vs FC Zenit Head-to-Head

Zenit Saint Petersburg are unbeaten in all 10 games played against Khimki till date. The Blue-White-Sky Blues have nine wins and a draw to their name, while the Red-Blacks are yet to register a victory against the Russian giants.

Their most recent meeting came in a league fixture in April when goals from Vyacheslav Karavaev and Andrey Mostovoy gave Zenit a 2-0 victory on home turf.

Zenit won one and drew two of their three pre-season friendlies before the victory over Lokomotiv last weekend. Khimki lost all five of their pre-season friendlies.

Khimki form guide (friendlies): L-L-L-L-L

Zenit form guide (including friendlies): W-W-D-D

FC Khimki vs FC Zenit Team News

Khimki

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the hosts. Dmitri Tikhiy is doubtful as he is recovering from physical discomfort.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Dmitri Tikhiy

FC Zenit

There are no suspension or injury worries for Zenit. However, former Barcelona star Malcom was a late addition to the Brazil squad at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Injuries: None

International Duty: Malcom

Suspension: None

FC Khimki vs FC Zenit Predicted XI

FC Khimki Predicted XI (4-5-1): Egor Generalov (GK); Mikhail Tikhonov, Bryan Idowu, Egor Danilkin, Elmir Nabiullin; Ilya Kukharchuk, Denis Glushakov, Besard Sabovic, Artem Sokolov, Arshak Koryan; Senin Sebai

Zenit Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mikhail Kerzhakov (GK); Douglas Santos, Yaroslav Rakitsky, Dejan Lovren, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Wendel, Magomed Ozdoev, Daler Kuzyayev; Sebastian Driusii, Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dyzuba

FC Khimki vs FC Zenit Prediction

Zenit are heavy favorites in this game and Sergei Semak's men will want to start the new season on a bright note. The hosts are not expected to get anything from this game but they could profit from their underdog status if given the chance.

Zenit very rarely falter against the lower sides and a comfortable victory can be expected.

Prediction: Khimki 0-3 Zenit

Edited by Shardul Sant