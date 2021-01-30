FC Koln vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

FC Koln host Arminia Bielefeld at the RheinEnergie Stadion on Sunday, in what is a massive clash between clubs at the bottom of the Bundesliga table.

Koln are 16th, and would play the relegation playoff if they finished there at the end of the 34-game Bundesliga season.

Arminia Bielefeld are currently two points above Koln with 18 games having been played in the season.

Any hope that Koln might have had of building momentum for the second half of the season after a 2-1 away win against Schalke were dashed in their previous game.

Koln were well-beaten by Hoffenheim at the Rhein-Neckar Stadion. Andrej Kramaric scored a brace and Christoph Baumgartner added another goal, as Markus Gisdol's side were put to the sword in that game.

Did you know... 🤔#effzeh will face @arminia_int on Sunday, having played out exactly the same fixtures 40 years ago previous. Will the result repeat itself?



That and more in our Number Crunch before #DSCKOE this weekend 👇📰 — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) January 29, 2021

Arminia Bielefeld, meanwhile, have picked up seven points from their last four Bundesliga games. That run has enabled them to eclipse Koln in the standings.

However, like Koln, they lost their last game. They were handed a 5-1 thrashing at home by Eintracht Frankfurt.

FC Koln vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

Koln have beaten Arminia on seven of the last 11 occasions that these two teams have faced each other.

Joan Simun Edmundsson scored the only goal of the game the last time these two sides met, when Arminia won 1-0 at home.

FC Koln form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Arminia Bielefeld form guide: L-W-D-W-L

FC Koln vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

FC Koln

New signing Emmanuel Dennis is available for selection, but may not start the game after signing from Club Brugge.

In addition, Rafael Czichos, Sebastian Andersson and Florian Kainz will all miss this game for Koln. A selection of injuries will prevent Gisdol from picking them in the matchday squad.

Injured: Rafael Czichos, Sebastian Andersson, Florian Kainz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld

Noel Niemann and Andreas Voglsammer are unavailable for this encounter as they recover from their injuries.

Injured: Noel Niemann, Andreas Voglsammer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Koln vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

FC Koln Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Timo Horn; Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jorge Mere, Sava-Arangel Cestic; Marius Wolf, Ellyes Skhiri, Salih Ozcan, Jonas Hector; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Ondrej Duda; Anthony Modeste

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Barrett Laursen; Fabian Kunze, Marcel Hartel, Manuel Prietl; Fabian Klos, Sergio Cordova, Ritsu Doan

FC Koln vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

The dynamics of the game mean that this encounter will be tightly contested, with both sides likely to be focused on avoiding defeat.

In what could be a cautious game, we are predicting a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: FC Koln 1-1 Arminia Bielefeld