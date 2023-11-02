FC Koln vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Fresh off the back of crashing out of the DFB Pokal, FC Koln play host to Augsburg in round 10 of the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Jess Thorup’s men journey to the RheinEnergieStadion on a run of two back-to-back victories and will be looking to pick up a third straight win for the first time since October 2022.

FC Koln were dumped out of the DFB Pokal last Tuesday when they fell to a disappointing 3-2 loss against second-tier FC Kaiserslautern.

This was in keeping with their woeful run of results in the Bundesliga, where they have managed just one win this season and are on a run of five defeats in their last six matches.

With four points from nine matches, Steffen Baumgart’s side are currently 17th in the league standings, just one point above rock-bottom Mainz 05.

Elsewhere, Augsburg picked up consecutive wins for the first time this season when they edged out Wolfsburg 3-2 on home turf last weekend.

This followed a thrilling 5-2 victory over Heidenheim on October 22 which saw their two-match losing streak come to an end.

With 11 points from nine matches, Thorup’s men are currently 10th in the Bundesliga table but could move level with seventh-placed Eintracht Frankfurt with all three points on Saturday.

FC Koln vs Augsburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Koln and Augsburg picking up eight wins each in their previous 23 meetings.

Baumgart’s men have lost all but one of their last seven matches, with a 3-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on October 22 being the exception.

Augsburg have managed just one away win across all competitions this season while losing four of their five matches so far.

Koln currently hold the division’s poorest attacking record, having scored just seven goals in their opening nine Bundesliga matches.

FC Koln vs Augsburg Prediction

FC Koln have endured a shambolic start to the season and currently find themselves scrambling for points at the wrong end of the table.

After a slow start to the season, a run of two wins in their last two matches has Augsburg brewing with confidence again and we fancy them claiming all three points this weekend.

Prediction: FC Koln 1-2 Augsburg

FC Koln vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Augsburg to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the two teams)