FC Koln vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Looking to move out of the relegation playoff spot in the Bundesliga table, Augsburg take a trip to the RheinEnergieStadion to face FC Koln on Friday.

The hosts head into the game on a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions. Meanwhile, the visitors are without a win in each of their last two outings.

Koln failed to pick up two consecutive wins for the first time this season last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with Arminia Bielefeld.

However, Steffen Baumgart’s side have been decent in recent weeks and head into Friday’s game unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, claiming two wins and three draws in that time.

With 19 points from 14 games, Koln are currently ninth in the Bundesliga table, four points behind Union Berlin in the Conference League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Augsburg failed to move out of the relegation places as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Bochum.

Markus Weinzierl’s men are now winless in three of their last four games, picking up one draw and losing two in that time.

With 13 points from 14 games, Augsburg are currently 16th on the log, one point behind Stuttgart just outside the relegation places.

FC Koln vs Augsburg Head-To-Head

Augsburg boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from the previous 19 meetings between the sides.

Koln, meanwhile, have picked up five wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

FC Koln Form Guide: D-W-D-W-D

Augsburg Form Guide: W-L-W-D-L

FC Koln vs Augsburg Team News

FC Koln

The hosts remain without the services of Jonas Hector, Timo Horn, Tomas Ostrak, Mark Uth and Niklas Hauptmann, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Jonas Hector, Timo Horn, Tomas Ostrak, Mark Uth, Niklas Hauptmann

Suspended: None

Augsburg

Reece Oxford, Alfred Finnbogason, Tim Civeja, Tobias Strobl, Noah Sarenren Bazee and Felix Uduokhai are all unavailable through injuries. Meanwhile, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw is currently in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Reece Oxford, Alfred Finnbogason, Tim Civeja, Tobias Strobl, Noah Sarenren Bazee, Felix Uduokhai

COVID-19: Jeffrey Gouweleeuw

FC Koln vs Augsburg Predicted XI

FC Koln Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marvin Schwäbe; Kingsley Ehizibue, Luca Kilian, Rafael Czichos, Benno Schmitz; Ellyes Skhiri, Salih Özcan; Dejan Ljubicic, Ondrej Duda, Florian Kainz; Anthony Modeste

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Robert Gumny, Frederik Winther, Iago, Raphael Framberger; Niklas Dorsch, Arne Maier, Carlos Gruezo, Ruben Vargas; Andre Hahn, Michael Gregoritsch

FC Koln vs Augsburg Prediction

Koln appear to have hit their stride this season and head into the game unbeaten in each of their last four league games. Looking at past encounters between the sides, this promises to be a riveting contest.

We are backing Koln to come away with a slender win on Friday.

Prediction: FC Koln 2-1 Augsburg

Edited by Peter P