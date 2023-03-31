FC Koln vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2023

FC Koln and Borussia Monchengladbach square off at the RheinEnergieStadion in round 26 of the Bundesliga on Sunday (April 2). Both sides will look to claim local bragging rights in the Rheinland Derby, making for an exciting clash.

Koln were one of the more active sides during the international break, falling to a 1-0 friendly loss against Sint-Truidense on March 23. Die Geissbocke now return to the Bundesliga, where they have lost four of their last five games, with a goalless draw against Union Berlin on March 4 being the exception. With 27 points from 25 games, Koln are 13th in the league, six points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Monchengladbach played out a pulsating 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen just before the international break. Daniel Farke’s side have now gone four games without a win, picking up two points from a possible six since a 3-2 win over Bayern Munich in February.

With 31 points from 25 games, Monchengladbach are tenth in the league table, level on points with 11th-placed Werder Bremen.

FC Koln vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from their last 22 meetings, Monchengladbach boast a superior record in the fixture.

Koln have picked up six wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

Monchengladbach have lost their last three away games since a 4-1 win over Hoffenheim in January.

Koln are winless in six games across competitions, losing five, since a 3-0 win over Frankfurt on February 12.

Farke’s men are winless in four games, losing twice.

FC Koln vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Both sides have struggled to get going in recent weeks and will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result. Another Rheinland Derby spectacle could be expected with the two teams settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: FC Koln 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

FC Koln vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last six meetings since Monchengladbach’s 1-0 win in September 2019.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in four of their last five clashes.)

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes