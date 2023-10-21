FC Koln vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2023

Round eight of the Bundesliga continues on Sunday (October 22) as FC Koln and Borussia Monchengladbach square off at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Koln were denied their first win of the Bundesliga campaign, as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against high-flying Bayer Leverkusen just before the international break.

Steffen Baumgart’s side have now lost four games on the bounce, conceding 10 goals and scoring twice since a 6-0 friendly win over Bergisch Gladbach.

Koln are rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga standings, picking up one point from their opening seven games.

Meanwhile, Monchengladbach were in action during the international break, cruising to a comfortable 4-1 win over Belgian outfit Sint-Truidense on October 12.

The result was in keeping with their recent resurgence in the Bundesliga, where they have picked up four points from two games, having managed just two in opening five outings.

With six points from seven games, Monchengladbach are 12th in the league table, level on points with Union Berlin and Werder Bremen.

FC Koln vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monchengladbach boast a superior record in the fixture, winning 17 of the last 33 meetings. Koln have picked up nine wins in that periid.

Monchengladbach are unbeaten in five competitive away games, winning twice since a 5-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund in May.

Koln have lost their last four games and are one of three sides without a Bundesliga win this season, losing six of their seven games.

FC Koln vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Koln have endured a stuttering start to the season owing to their struggles in attack, where they have scored the fewest goals in the division (4).

Monchengladbach, meanwhile, have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and should edge out Koln, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Koln 1-2 Monchengladbach

FC Koln vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven clashes.)