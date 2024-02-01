FC Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

The action continues in round 20 of the German Bundesliga as FC Koln and Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday.

Dino Toppmoller’s side will head into the weekend seeking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last five meetings since February 2021.

Koln continues to struggle for results in the bottom end of the table as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena last Saturday.

Timo Schultz’s men have now failed to win their last seven matches across all competitions, picking up four draws and losing three since a 1-0 victory over Darmstadt on December 1.

With 12 points from 19 matches, Koln are currently 16th in the Bundesliga table, just one point above the automatic relegation places.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a deserved 1-0 victory over Mainz at the Deutsche Bank Park last Friday.

Toppmoller’s side have now gone four consecutive Bundesliga games without defeat, claiming three wins and one draw since a 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on December 17.

With 31 points from 19 matches, Frankfurt are currently sixth in the league table, two points behind fifth-placed RB Leipzig in the Europa League qualification spot.

FC Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Koln hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 30 of the last 34 meetings between the two sides.

Eintracht Frankfurt have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Koln are unbeaten in their last five games against Toppmoller’s men, claiming two wins and three draws since a 2-0 defeat in February 2021.

Frankfurt are winless in six of their last seven away matches, losing four and picking up two draws since mid-November.

Koln have managed just one Bundesliga home win this season and currently hold the division’s joint-second-worst home record, having picked up six points from nine games.

FC Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Frankfurt have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. Koln have failed to win a home game since October and we see them struggling once again.

Prediction: FC Koln 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in four of their last five encounters)