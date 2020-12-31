FC Koln vs FC Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Action continues in the Bundesliga this weekend, as FC Koln take on FC Augsburg at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Koln have been struggling this season and currently sit in 15th place in the Bundesliga. Augsburg are four spots above them in 11th.

With five points separating the teams, this is an important match for both Bundesliga rivals.

FC Koln vs FC Augsburg Head-to-Head

Koln have found things difficult in the Bundesliga this season, picking up just two wins in their first 13 games. However, their most recent match ended in victory, as they defeated VfL Osnabruck in the second round of the DFB-Pokal on 22 December.

Scoring goals has been the main struggle for Koln in 2020-21. They’ve scored just 13 this season, with only the Bundesliga’s bottom three sides scoring less.

Augsburg, meanwhile, have done reasonably well this season after struggling during 2019-20. Four wins, four draws and five losses have them sitting in mid-table. With only 19 goals conceded, they have one of the Bundesliga’s stronger defences.

However, they are entering 2021 off the back of two losses. They were defeated by Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga action, and were eliminated from the DFB-Pokal by high-flying RB Leipzig.

The last three matches between Koln and Augsburg have ended in draws, with the 1-1 tie in November 2019 seeing both sides reduced to 10 men.

FC Koln form guide: D-W-L-D-W

FC Augsburg form guide: L-D-W-L-L

FC Koln vs FC Augsburg Team News

FC Koln

Koln’s recent injury woes are nearly past them, with four injured players almost ready to return. This game will likely come too early for Ismail Jakobs, Sebastian Andersson and Florian Kainz. Rafael Czichos may play a part as he is back in training following a groin strain.

Injured: Ismail Jakobs, Sebastian Andersson, Florian Kainz

Doubtful: Rafael Czichos

Suspended: None

FC Augsburg

Andre Hahn should be ready to return for Augsburg following a bout of COVID-19, and Fredrik Jensen may also be available. However, Raphael Framberger, Alfred Finnbogason, Noah-Joel Sarenren-Bazee and Jan Moravek are all doubts for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Raphael Framberger, Alfred Finnbogason, Noah-Joel Sarenren-Bazee, Jan Moravek

Suspended: None

FC Koln vs FC Augsburg Predicted XI

FC Koln predicted XI (4-3-3): Timo Horn, Marius Wolf, Jorge Mere, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Noah Katterbach, Salih Ozcan, Ellyes Skhiri, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Dominick Drexler, Ondrej Duda, Jan Thielmann

FC Augsburg predicted XI (4-4-2): Fafal Gikiewicz, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Reece Oxford, Felix Uduokhai, Iago, Daniel Caligiuri, Carlos Gruezo, Rani Khedira, Marco Richter, Florian Niederlechner, Ruben Vargas

FC Koln vs FC Augsburg Prediction

This will likely be a tricky game for Koln. They’ve struggled for goals all season and Augsburg have one of the stronger defences in the Bundesliga.

The away side are not perfect by any means, but a single goal may well be enough to settle this match in their favor.

Prediction: FC Koln 0-1 FC Augsburg