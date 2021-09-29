FC Koln vs Greuther Furth prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see FC Koln host Greuther Furth on Friday.

FC Koln played out a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt away from home in their last league game. Ellyes Skhiri gave the visitors the lead early in the first half before Eintracht Frankfurt drew level just before the break.

FC Koln's draw with Eintracht Frankfurt was the Billy Goats' third straight 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga. They sit seventh in the table with nine points from six games and will be looking to pick up their first win in over a month when they play on Friday.

Greuther Furth are playing in the German top flight for the first time since the 2012-13 season. The newly-promoted side have not had a fairytale return as they are winless across all competitions this season.

Greuther Furth were beaten 3-1 on home turf by defending champions Bayern Munich in their last league game. They sit bottom of the Bundesliga with just one point from six games so far.

FC Koln vs Greuther Furth Head-to-Head

There have been just four meetings between FC Koln and Greuther Furth in the past. FC Koln are unbeaten in all four games, drawing the first two and winning the latter two.

The two sides last met in the 2. Bundesliga back in 2019. FC Koln won the game 4-0 away from home courtesy of a Jhon Cordoba hat-trick and an own goal from Daniel Steininger.

FC Koln Form Guide: D-D-D-W-L

Greuther Furth Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

FC Koln vs Greuther Furth Team News

FC Koln

Luca Kilian came off injured in the first half against Eintracht Frankfurt and is expected to miss Friday's game. He joins Tim Lemperle and Jannes Horn on the injured list for the hosts.

Injured: Tim Lemperle, Jannes Horn, Luca Kilian

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth

Gideon Jung, Robin Kehr and Jessic Ngankam are all unavailable due to injury and will miss Friday's game.

Injured: Gideon Jung, Robin Kehr, Jessic Ngankam

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Koln vs Greuther Furth Predicted XI

FC Koln Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tim Horn; Jonas Hector, Rafael Czichos, Jorge Mere, Benno Schmitz; Ellyes Skhiri, Florian Kainz, Dejan Ljubicic, Ondrej Duda; Mark Uth, Anthony Modeste

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Sascha Burchert; Jetro Willems, Nick Viergever, Maximilian Bauer, Marco Meyerhofer; Sebastian Griesbeck, Paul Seguin, Julian Green; Havard Nielsen, Branimir Hrgota, Cedric Itten

FC Koln vs Greuther Furth Prediction

FC Koln have lost just one game across all competitions this campaign but are winless in their last three games, playing out 1-1 consecutive draws.

Greuther Furth, on the other hand, are winless across all competitions this campaign and are on a four-game losing streak. The hosts should be able to get a win over the Bundesliga new boys.

Prediction: FC Koln 2-1 Greuther Furth

Edited by Peter P