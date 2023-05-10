FC Koln vs Hertha Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | May 12, 2023

Hertha Berlin continue their battle for survival in the Bundesliga when they visit the RheinEnergieStadion to face FC Koln on Friday (May 12), with three games remaining.

Koln continued their quest for a top-half finish with a narrow 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena on Friday. Before that, Steffen Baumgart’s side fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Freiburg on April 29, which snapped their four-game unbeaten run. Koln are 11th in the standings, having picked up 38 points from 31 games.

Meanwhile, Hertha picked up a huge result in their battle at the bottom end of the table, claiming a 2-1 win over Stuttgart last Saturday. Die Alte Dame were on a four-game losing streak in the league and had picked up just two points from the last 24.

With 25 points from 31 games, Hertha are last in the Bundesliga, five points away from safety.

FC Koln vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 17 wins from the last 34 meeting, Hertha boasts an upper hand in the fixture.

Koln have picked up 11 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Hertha hold the division’s worst record away from home, picking up one win and five points from 15 games.

Baumgart’s men are without a win in six home games across competitions, losing four, since a 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on February 12.

FC Koln vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

With their Bundesliga status hanging by a thread, Hertha head into the weekend desperate for all three points.

Die Alte Dame's resolute display against Stuttgart should serve as a catalyst for a solid late-season form, so they should see off Koln, who have struggled at home recently.

Prediction: Koln 1-2 Hertha

FC Koln vs Hertha Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hertha

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of Hertha's last ten games)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last ten meetings.)

Poll : 0 votes