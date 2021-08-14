FC Koln vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

FC Koln host Hertha Berlin in a Bundesliga 2021-22 game set to take place at the RheinEnergieStadion on Sunday.

FC Koln progressed to the second round of the DFB Pokal with a penalty shootout (1-1 in regular time, 4-2 on penalties) win over Carl Zeiss Jena.

Koln had a 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign to forget as they survived relegation by the skin of their teeth. They finished 16th in the standings, accumulating just 33 points from 34 matches.

Meanwhile, Hertha Berling registered a 1-0 win over SV Meppen in their DFB-Pokal game and booked a ticket to the next round. Davie Selke scored the decisive goal in injury time.

FC Koln vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

FC Koln and Hertha Berlin have played 31 games against each other so far. Koln have won nine games, while Berlin have won 16 matches. Six matches have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in May 2021 in a 2020-21 Bundesliga game. They played out a goalless draw.

FC Koln form guide (all competitions): W

Hertha Berlin form guide (all competitions): W

FC Koln vs Hertha Berlin Team News

FC Koln

Defender Jannes Horn has been sidelined with a hip injury. All other players will be available for selection.

New signings Mark Uth and Timo Hubers are expected to start the game.

Injured: Jannes Horn

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin

Matheus Cunha is expected to miss the clash as he is still recovering following a grueling 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the Brazilian national side. Rune Almenning Jarstein has also been ruled out due to lack of match fitness. Krzysztof Piątek is also unavailable for the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Matheus Cunha, Krzysztof Piątek, Rune Almenning Jarstein

FC Koln vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

FC Koln predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Timo Horn; Kingsley Ehizibue, Timo Hubers, Rafael Czichos, Benno Schmitz; Salih Ozcan; Jan Thielmann, Jonas Hector, Florian Kainz; Ondrej Duda, Mark Uth

Hertha Berlin predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Marton Dardai, Marvin Plattenhardt; Kevin-Prince Boateng, Santiago Ascacibar, Suat Serdar; Dodi Lukebakio, Stefan Jovetic; Davie Selke

FC Koln vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Hertha Berlin have brought in some notable signings in a bid to improve their position in the table compared to last year. They have a much stronger side than FC Koln on paper, and hence, are the favorites to win this game.

We predict that Hertha Berlin will register a comfortable win.

Prediction: FC Koln 0-2 Hertha Berlin

