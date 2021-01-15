FC Koln vs Hertha BSC prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

FC Koln host Hertha BSC at the RheinEnergie Stadion in a Bundesliga clash between two sides struggling in the bottom half of the standings at the moment.

As it stands, Koln are in 16th position, and will play in the relegation playoff if they finish the season in the same position.

They have lost three of their last four games, picking up a solitary point in the Bundesliga in that time.

In their last game, Koln were soundly thrashed away at Freiburg, who had five different goalscorers in a 5-0 win.

For Hertha BSC, the situation isn't much better, even though they are four spots above Koln in the standings. Hertha have just five points more than Koln, with 16 points from 15 games so far.

In their last game, Hertha fell to a goal from Reinhald Yabo that gave Arminia Bielefeld a 1-0 win against them. That win actually took Arminia above Koln in the standings.

FC Koln vs Hertha BSC Head-to-Head

Hertha have won 16 of the last 29 games that they have played against Koln, losing nine times. Four matches in that time period have ended in draws between these two teams.

FC Koln form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Hertha BSC form guide: L-W-L-D-D

FC Koln vs Hertha BSC Team News

FC Koln

Florian Kainz has a knee injury that will force him to miss this game. Sebastian Andersson will also miss this game due to a knee problem.

Injured: Florian Kainz, Sebastian Andersson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hertha BSC

Dedryck Boyata, Marton Dardai, Javairo Dilrosun, Eduard Lowen and Marvin Plattenhardt have all been ruled out with injury concerns.

Matheus Cunha's participation is in doubt due to a groin problem.

Injured: Dedryck Boyata, Marvin Plattenhardt

Doubtful: Matheus Cunha

Suspended: None

FC Koln vs Hertha BSC Predicted XI

FC Koln Predicted XI (3-5-2): Timo Horn; Sebastiaan Bornauw, Rafael Czichos, Jorge Mere; Marius Wolf, Ellyes Skhiri, Ismail Jakobs; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Jonas Hector; Jan Thielmann, Ondrej Duda

Hertha BSC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Omar Alderete, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Lucas Tousart, Vladimir Darida, Matteo Guendouzi; Dude Lukebakio, Jhon Cordoba, Jessic Ngankam

FC Koln vs Hertha BSC Prediction

Both these teams are in dreadful form at the moment, which is reflected in their respective positions in the Bundesliga standings.

We are sitting on the fence and predicting a draw in this game.

Prediction: FC Koln 1-1 Hertha BSC