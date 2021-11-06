FC Koln vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

FC Koln will host Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday, and the Billy Goats will hope to end their three-game winless run in the league.

Koln lost to Borussia Dortmund in their previous outing and last won in the Bundesliga more than a month ago when they beat bottom-placed Greuther Furth 3-1.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are not in the best of form either, having failed to win their last two games in the league.

In fact, Urs Fischer’s side have won just one out of their last five games across all competitions and have struggled after a bright start to the season.

1. FC Union Berlin @fcunion_en



#KOEFCU | #fcunion 🗣 Fischer: I find Köln consistent. They will put the Hoffenheim game behind them. Style with high intensity and they give everything, playing forward. They play through pressure. They are doing really well. 🗣 Fischer: I find Köln consistent. They will put the Hoffenheim game behind them. Style with high intensity and they give everything, playing forward. They play through pressure. They are doing really well. #KOEFCU | #fcunion https://t.co/uJWTST46DE

Both teams will want a positive result heading into the international break, so we could be in for a thrilling game of attacking football.

Koln vs Union Berlin Head-to-head

Since their promotion to the Bundesliga more than two years ago, Union Berlin have won all four meetings between the two sides.

The overall head-to-head record, however, is close as Koln have five wins while Union Berlin have won the fixture six times. Just one game has ended as a draw.

Koln form guide: W-L-D-W-L

Union Berlin form guide: L-D-W-L-L

Koln vs Union Berlin Team News

Koln

The hosts are likely to be without Jannes Horn, Ellyes Skhiri and Niklas Hauptmann for the clash against Union Berlin on Sunday.

Injured: Jannes Horn, Ellyes Skhiri, Niklas Hauptman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Max Kruse is still not fit enough to be part of the matchday squad. The German is likely to be ready post the international break.

Apart from Kruse, Fischer has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Unavailable: Max Kruse

Suspended: None

Koln vs Union Berlin Predicted Lineups

FC Koln Probable XI (4-4-2): Tim Horn; Jonas Hector, Timo Hubers, Luca Kilian, Benno Schmitz; Dejan Ljubicic, Florian Kainz, Salih Ozcan, Mark Uth; Jan Thielmann, Anthony Modeste

Union Berlin Probable XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Niko Giesselmann, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Christopher Trimmel, Grischa Promel; Taiwo Awoniyi, Sheraldo Becker

Koln vs Union Berlin Prediction

Both teams are in a bit of a rut, especially Koln, who have found it hard to score goals. Union Berlin, however, have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games across competitions.

Koln might take advantage of Union Berlin’s poor defensive record to pick up a win at home.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Koln 2-1 Union Berlin

Edited by Peter P