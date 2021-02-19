FC Koln vs VfB Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

FC Koln welcome VfB Stuttgart to the RheinEnergie Stadion on Saturday, as the two sides look to get back to winning ways in the Bundesliga.

After two straight league wins against Borussia Monchengladbach and Arminia Bielefeld, Koln were beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.

Andre Silva and Evan N'Dicka scored in that game for the Eagles, as Koln were left licking their wounds.

They are currently 14th in the Bundesliga and have 21 points from 21 games. They have three points more than Hertha Berlin and Arminia Bielefeld at the moment, with the latter currently occupying the relegation playoff spot.

For Stuttgart, an impressive start to the season has gone up in smoke, with the team starting to flounder in the last few games.

They have won only one of their last seven games in all competitions, and picked up only four points in the last six league games. One of those four points came last weekend against Hertha Berlin.

Sasa Kalajdzic scored in first-half stoppage time to send Stuttgart on their way. However, they conceded an 82nd-minute equalizer from Luca Netz to ensure a share of the spoils.

Stuttgart are currently 10th in Bundesliga, with 26 points from 21 games so far.

Pellegrino #Matarazzo: “We’re going to Cologne wanting to be successful. In order to do that we need to push ourselves to the limit in terms of our togetherness and intensity." 🎙#KOEVfB #VfBhttps://t.co/5KR3yOroMw — VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) February 18, 2021

FC Koln vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head

In the last 25 matches between these two teams, Koln have won eight, while Stuttgart have won seven, with 10 draws happening in that time.

It's been a while since we last got the better of Stuttgart in a home game...



Here's hoping that changes this weekend 😅 #effzeh pic.twitter.com/OPCDsxGov8 — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) February 18, 2021

The reverse fixture ended 1-1, with Orel Mangala's early goal for Stuttgart being canceled out by Sebastian Andersson's penalty in the 23rd minute.

FC Koln form guide: L-W-L-W-L

VfB Stuttgart form guide: D-L-L-W-L

FC Koln vs VfB Stuttgart Team News

FC Koln

The hosts will go into this game without Ismail Jakobs, Jonas Hector, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Sebastian Andersson and Florian Kainz, all of whom are injured.

They were also dealt an additional injury blow last week against Frankfurt when Marius Wolf picked up an ankle injury. That knock could keep him out for a couple of months.

Injured: Marius Wolf, Ismail Jakobs, Jonas Hector, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Sebastian Andersson, Florian Kainz

Suspended: None

VfB Stuttgart

For Stuttgart, Daniel Didavi, Darko Churlinov, Nicolas Gonzalez, Gonzalo Castro, Clinton Mola, Lilian Egloff and Hamadi Al Ghaddioui are unavailable for this game.

Injured: Daniel Didavi, Darko Churlinov, Nicolas Gonzalez, Gonzalo Castro, Clinton Mola, Lilian Egloff and Hamadi Al Ghaddioui

Suspended: None

FC Koln vs VfB Stuttgart Predicted XIs

FC Koln Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Timo Horn; Rafael Czichos, Jorge Mere, Sava-Arangel Cestic; Benno Schmitz, Ellyes Skhiri, Salih Ozcan, Jonas Hector; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Ondrej Duda; Emmanuel Dennis

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf; Tanguy Coulibaly, Wataru Endo, Orel Mangala, Borna Sosa; Mateo Klimowicz, Silas Wamangituka; Sasa Kalajdzic

FC Koln vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

We are predicting a win for Koln in this game, as Stuttgart are now stuck in a rut and their confidence is low.

The visitors are also dealing with a significant number of injuries, which makes their task tougher.

Prediction: FC Koln 2-1 VfB Stuttgart