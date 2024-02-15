FC Koln vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2024

FC Koln and Werder Bremen get round 22 of the German Bundesliga underway when they go head-to-head on Friday.

Ole Werner’s men have failed to win their last 12 visits to the RheinEnergieStadion and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Koln were left disappointed last Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hoffenheim after conceding a 94th-minute equalizer at the PreZero Arena.

This followed a 2-0 victory over nine-man Eintracht Frankfurt on February 3 which saw their seven-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.

With 16 points from 21 matches, Koln are currently 16th in the Bundesliga table, five points adrift of 15th-placed Union Berlin just above the relegation playoff spot.

Elsewhere, Werder Bremen were sent crashing back down to earth last time out as they fell to a somewhat disappointing 2-1 loss against Heidenheim on home turf.

This was the first defeat since the turn of the year for Werner’s side, who had picked up one draw and three consecutive wins in their opening four matches in 2024.

With 26 points from 21 matches, Werder Bremen are currently 10th in the league standings but could move into seventh place with all three points this weekend.

FC Koln vs Werder Bremen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Werder Bremen boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Koln have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Timo Schultz’s men are unbeaten in their last 12 home games against Werder Bremen, claiming six wins and six draws since a 4-1 loss in December 2005.

Bremen are unbeaten in four consecutive Bundesliga away matches, claiming two wins and two draws since December’s 2-0 loss at Stuttgart.

Koln have won just one of their last six home matches while losing twice and picking up three draws since the start of November.

FC Koln vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Bremen suffered a shock home loss to Heidenheim last time out and will head into the weekend looking to bounce back.

However, they have a poor run of results at the RheinEnergieStadion and we predict Koln will hold out for a share of the spoils in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: FC Koln 1-1 Werder Bremen

FC Koln vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six encounters between the two teams)