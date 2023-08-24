FC Koln vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2023

FC Koln will be looking to pick up their first win of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign when they play host to Wolfsburg at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday.

Niko Kovac’s men have won their two games this season and will head into the weekend looking to continue their 100% record.

Koln were denied an opening day win to start the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign as they fell to a slender 1-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund last Saturday.

This followed a 3-1 victory over second-tier outfit VfL Osnabrück when the sides met in round one of the DFB Pokal on August 14.

Steffen Baumgart’s men head into the weekend without a win in their last three league matches, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 5-2 thrashing of Hertha Berlin on May 12.

FC Koln vs Wolfsburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Wolfsburg boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 16 of the last 33 meetings between the sides.

FC Koln have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Wolfsburg are unbeaten in their last four visits to the RheinEnergieStadion, claiming three wins and one draw since a 3-1 loss in January 2020.

Koln have managed just one win in their last seven competitive home matches while losing four and picking up two draws since mid-February.

Kovac’s men have lost all but one of their last three Bundesliga away games, with a 5-1 victory over Bochum on April 22 being the exception.

FC Koln vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Looking at recent results between Koln and Wolfsburg, we anticipate another action-packed contest at the RheinEnergieStadion. Wolfsburg head into the weekend as the more in-form side and we fancy them forcing the hosts to a share of the spoils.

Prediction: FC Koln 1-1 Wolfsburg

FC Koln vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of the last nine meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in five of their last seven clashes)