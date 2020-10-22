FC Krasnodar vs Spartak Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

FC Krasnodar and Spartak Moscow will trade tackles at the Krasnodar Stadium on Saturday in a matchday 12 fixture in the Russian Premier League.

The hosts currently occupy seventh spot on the table, with 18 points from 11 matches, while Spartak Moscow are second, level with table-toppers Zenit St Petersburg on 24 points.

Krasnodar played out a 1-1 draw in their most recent clash with Rennes in the Champions League, while Spartak fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat away to FC Yenisey Krasnoyarsk in the Russian Cup.

FC Krasnodar vs Spartak Moscow Head-to-Head

This will be the 24th meeting between the sides and Spartak Moscow will hope to continue their fine record against Krasnodar.

The capital side have 13 wins and two draws to their name, scoring 38 goals and conceding 30, while Krasnodar picked up a win on just three previous occassions.

Incidentally, all of the wins came in the last three meetings between the sides, with the most recent encounter ending in a 1-0 away victory for Krasnodar.

FC Krasnodar form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Spartak Moscow form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-D

FC Krasnodar vs Spartak Moscow Team News

FC Krasnodar

The home side will be without Viktor Claesson due to a muscle injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Murad Musayev.

Injuries: Viktor Claesson

Suspensions: None

Spartak Moscow

The visitors have no injury or suspension concerns, although Oston Urunov (muscle), Georgiy Dzhikiya (virus), and Maksim Glushenkov (overload) are all doubts for the clash with FC Krasnodar.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: Georgiy Dzhikiya, Oston Urunov, Maksim Glushenkov

FC Krasnodar vs Spartak Moskow Predicted XI

FC Krasnodar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matvei Safonov; Cristian Ramirez, Kaio Pantaleao, A. Martynovich, Igor Smolnikov; Tonny Vilhena, Yury Gazinsky, Danill Utkin; Remy Cabella, Marcus Berg, Ari

Spartak Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Aleksandr Maksimenko; Ilya Gaponov, Ilya Kupetov, Pavel Maslov; Ayrton de Medeiros, Alex Kral, Nail Umyarov, Roman Zobnin; Ezequiel Ponce, Jordan Larsson; Aleksandr Kokorin

FC Krasnodar vs Spartak Moscow Prediction

FC Krasnodar have steadily impressed in the last few years, highlighted by their third-place league finish last season.

They have not been as impressive this term, perhaps suffering from the consequences of combining domestic action with continental engagements. However, they have what it takes to get the job done on their day.

📋 Our squad for #YeniseySpartak in the Russian Cup!



Leonid Mironov, Dmitry Markitesov and Stepan Oganesyan, will all make their starting debuts for the first team 🤟 pic.twitter.com/gWRtnZ4bu1 — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) October 21, 2020

Krasnodar will have their work cut out against a Spartak Moscow side that are currently flying high and a tight game is expected on Saturday.

Prediction: FC Krasnodar 1-1 Spartak Moscow